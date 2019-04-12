Misa Bharti interview: ‘No rebellion in family… everyone working to fill void of Laluji’

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti is trying her luck again from Patliputra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, Misa had lost from the same seat to RJD rebel Ram Kripal Yadav who had joined the BJP. She talks to indianexpress.com on her prospects, fighting an election without Lalu Prasad and the strife within her family. Edited excerpts:

How big a task is it for you and Tejashwi to contest Lok Sabha Elections without the direct involvement of Lalu Prasad?

It is not merely mine or Tejaswi’s duty to negate the absence of Laluji in this Lok Sabha election. All senior leaders and party workers have taken up upon themselves to overcome this handicap. Laluji is not just an individual, but an ideology who resides in the hearts of people. He single-handedly gave voice to the marginalised, oppressed and victimised sections of the society… how can people forget that positive contribution on their lives. That’s why we don’t feel any pressure to fill the void created by his absence, which is otherwise an impossible feat to achieve.

How do you see the rift between your brothers (Tejaswi and Tej Pratap)? Is it going to damage the party’s morale?

RJD is more than a political outfit. It is a group of highly driven people who follow a person who is credited to have brought about a revolutionary social change in a society. Much has been written in the media about the so-called rift or rivalry between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, which is only a case of too much ado about nothing. It is a common practice in any political party that cadre or leaders recommend candidates as per their wish. Tej Pratap may have aired his resentment over his recommended candidates being left out. But everything ended there only. Everything is settled. Nothing more than that. No cause for concern. No rebellion. He is campaigning for the party, and more so in Pataliputra.

Being an elder sister, you must have spoken to Tej Pratap. What does his rebellion mean for the family and the party?

As I said, there is no rebellion. There was a voicing of resentment outside the party forum. And it ended with that then and there only. There is nothing for our rivals to make merry about.

What’s unique about RJD’s manifesto?

Only our party has underlined the need for bringing about real social and economic justice for the Bahujan class who have been systematically denied access to a ladder to inclusion as well as social and economic upliftment. Our focus will be on rural employment generation and filling all backlog vacancies. Modi government gave 10 per cent reservations to the most prosperous section of the society on economic basis by amending the Constitution as if it were a poverty alleviation programme. Savarnas are already over-represented in every walk of life. We are the only political party which has addressed this injustice in the society by promising reservations for Bahujans in proportion to their percentage in the population. Apart from that, we have also vowed to end collegium system in the judiciary and replace it with a system in which Dalits, OBCs and tribals will get reservations in proportion to their percentage in population.

Almost every party looks united against Narendra Modi. But how will this Mahagathbandan work when it comes to Assembly elections?

In Assembly elections too the Mahagathbandhan will fight against the fascism unleashed by the BJP, Sangh and other NDA partners. With the arrival of BJP in power in Bihar, organised crime, communalism, crime against women and weaker sections have increased manifold. The government has been claiming Sushasan for last 15 years, but without jobs, prosperity and peace.

Do you see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial Candidate? Why?

I do see in Rahul Gandhi a future prime minister of India. He has shown a humane attitude and his ability to lead the grand old party of India into the future. India is a country with cultural, religious and geographical diversity and economic and social disparity. Only a compassionate and liberal person who respects this diversity and understands the disparity can lead the country to the glorious and prosperous future, not someone who only has only his own version of a concocted past.

Your take on BJP in Bihar.

I see Bihar BJP as a headless chicken, without a face and without any brain of its own, running in every direction without any vision or pre-defined past. Without any face because there are too many faces competing with each other to take control of the party, without a brain because it has been decapitated by its present bosses to enforce complete subjugation and surrender. There are types of leaders in it. Those from the upper castes are of Sanghi mindset who despise OBCs, Dalits, Women and minorities. And those from the OBCs and Dalit castes are selfish and okay with being treated as second-grade party men as long as they get a party post to show.

What are the main takeaways for the RJD ahead of Lok Sabha polls? What are the main issues you are contesting elections on?

The main takeaway for the RJD ahead of Lok Sabha polls is the step-motherly treatment that the OBCs, SC & STs have received from the government continuously for five years. This government had an anti-Bahujan and Manuwadi agenda of reducing the 85 per cent of Indians as second rate citizens. They continuously worked to hollow down the reservations. The way Rohit Vemula was forced to kill himself, Una, Saharanpur, target killings of Bahujan Youth, attempt to repeal SC/ST Act, 13 point roster, stalling 27 per cent OBC reservation in MP, eviction orders for tribals, all these incidents and biased response of the government proves that oppression against the backward and scheduled castes and tribes was further being institutionalised. We will expose this casteist government to the core, and correct its misdeeds.

I am fighting these elections for development in Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, taking steps to create self-sustaining, self-sufficient villages in the region with ample opportunities for self employment, economic and social uplifting of the women, quality education in the region with special emphasis for education of the girl child, availability of pure drinking water for everyone and primary health care facility in each panchayat.