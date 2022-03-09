Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mirzapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ratnakar Mishr. The Mirzapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Mirzapur candidate of from Ratnakar Mishr Uttar Pradesh. Mirzapur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mirzapur candidate of from Kailash Nath Chaurasiya Uttar Pradesh. Mirzapur Election Result 2012

mirzapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kailash Nath Chaurasiya SP 4 8th Pass 53 Rs 2,09,67,983 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Chand AITC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 33,01,974 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwar Ali IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 5,31,074 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Asalam LJP 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Awadh Raj IJP 12 12th Pass 41 Rs 47,75,947 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bramha Devi GASP 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepchand Jain INC 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,75,32,840 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra NCP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 18,91,200 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,72,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Liyakat Ali IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 16,16,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar BJP 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 33,78,963 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Salim CPI(ML)(L) 2 Graduate 41 Rs 6,54,249 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Singh JD(U) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 50,47,598 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Bhaiya Prajapati IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Literate 48 Rs 3,73,773 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeshwar IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rang Nath BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 4,03,14,696 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+ Shamim QED 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidhi Kumar Singh RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 22,53,973 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mirzapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mirzapur Assembly is also given here..