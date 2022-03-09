scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Mirzapur assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Mirzapur |
March 9, 2022 7:21:46 pm
Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Mirzapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ratnakar Mishr. The Mirzapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mirzapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Advocate Baleshwar Prasad Yadav Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 91,28,658 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anvar Ali Gareeb Samana Party 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 2,73,555 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Badruddin Hashmi All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 31,26,424 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhagwan Dutt Pathak Alias Rajan Pathak INC 3 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,20,13,422 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Chandrika Prasad IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 21,62,300 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 96,000 ~ 96 Thou+
Dhananjay Kumar Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jagdish Prasad Jagat Shastri IND 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 73,55,025 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kailash Chaursia SP 3 8th Pass 63 Rs 8,27,25,038 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 3,52,70,000 ~ 3 Crore+
Rajesh Kumar Pandey BSP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 63,10,098 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Ratnakar Mishra BJP 0 Others 63 Rs 4,84,32,367 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 39,00,000 ~ 39 Lacs+
Sandeep Kumar Sonkar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 26 Rs 23,88,838 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Kumar Tamanna National Democratic Peoples Front 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 37,57,278 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Suresh Singh Advocate AAP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,63,65,989 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,94,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Vipin Kumar Srivastava Suraksha Samaj Party 0 Graduate 48 Rs 28,79,700 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mirzapur candidate of from Ratnakar Mishr Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Ratnakar Mishr
BJP

mirzapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ratnakar Mishr BJP 0 Others 58 Rs 5,23,28,714 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 8,18,939 ~ 8 Lacs+
Ajay Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 61,000 ~ 61 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Amresh Bharatiya Chhatrasangh Bharat 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asha Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 1,39,18,462 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,95,774 ~ 6 Lacs+
Dinesh Kumar CPI 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,46,32,823 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Prasad RLD 0 Graduate 61 Rs 1,26,64,112 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Dropadi Devi Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 3,86,60,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyan Prakash Pandey IND 0 Graduate 61 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Kailash Nath Chaurasiya SP 5 8th Pass 58 Rs 2,93,58,660 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Manish Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 22,17,328 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mo. Pervej Khan BSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 5,91,17,692 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,75,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Mo. Sagir Ansari Suraksha Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 23,55,880 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Parvej Khan Bharat Nyay Dal 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 22,000 ~ 22 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,95,285 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Rashtriya Janshanti Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 7,33,442 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramchander IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 59,29,424 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chandra Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 1 8th Pass 45 Rs 6,17,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rampal IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 2,20,623 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shashi Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 7,00,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mirzapur candidate of from Kailash Nath Chaurasiya Uttar Pradesh.

Mirzapur Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Kailash Nath Chaurasiya
SP

mirzapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Kailash Nath Chaurasiya SP 4 8th Pass 53 Rs 2,09,67,983 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Akhilesh Chand AITC 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 33,01,974 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anwar Ali IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 5,31,074 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Asalam LJP 0 5th Pass 0 Rs 2,31,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Awadh Raj IJP 12 12th Pass 41 Rs 47,75,947 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bramha Devi GASP 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 5,65,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepchand Jain INC 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,75,32,840 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra NCP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 18,91,200 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dinesh Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 5,72,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Liyakat Ali IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 16,16,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj Kumar BJP 1 Post Graduate 42 Rs 33,78,963 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd. Salim CPI(ML)(L) 2 Graduate 41 Rs 6,54,249 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Singh JD(U) 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 50,47,598 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Bhaiya Prajapati IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Literate 48 Rs 3,73,773 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajeshwar IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rang Nath BSP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 4,03,14,696 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 95,00,000 ~ 95 Lacs+
Shamim QED 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,02,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vidhi Kumar Singh RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 22,53,973 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mirzapur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mirzapur Assembly is also given here..

