Minus TDP, Andhra BJP chief eyes new allies, Kapu clout

FIRST off the block in kicking off election campaigning in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has set out on a Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra led by its state chief Kanna Lakshminarayana. Party president Amit Shah flagged off the yatra on February 4 from Palasa in Srikakulam district, with the goal of “dislodging the TDP and N Chandrababu Naidu”. On February 10 and 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public meetings.

The TDP parted ways with the BJP, its ally of four years, in March 2018, with Naidu citing denial of Special Category Status to the state — as promised under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 — as the reason. Since then, Naidu has emerged as one of the leading faces of the Opposition.

Lakshminarayana, 63, has his task cut out, given the resentment in the state over the special status issue. The BJP faced some of that heat in neighbouring Telangana, where in the Assembly polls in December, its tally came down to one from five seats in 2014.

In 2014, when the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held jointly for a united Andhra, the BJP had won four Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats (7.2 per cent of the votes).

Lakshminarayana’s value for the BJP comes from his perceived proximity to the YSR Congress Party, which has stolen a march over other parties in cashing in on the special status sentiment. In fact, he was appointed state president of the BJP on May 13 last year amidst speculation that he was planning to switch to the YSR Congress Party.

A long-time Congressman, Lakshmi-narayana belongs to the powerful Kapu community. He has been MLA five times, and minister several times between 1991 and 2014. He joined the BJP after losing from Guntur West in the 2014 Assembly elections.

After Andhra BJP chief K Hari Babu quit in April 2018, MLC Soma Veeraraju’s name was considered before Lakshminarayana was appointed, just before he was apparently about to meet Y S R Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Veeraraju has a strong Hindutva background. But the leadership chose Lakshminarayana in the hope that he could help the party stitch an alliance with either the YSR Congress Party or actor Pavan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Both parties may prefer to deal with a BJP chief without an RSS background. The BJP also hopes to swing the Kapu vote away from the TDP this time because of Lakshminarayana,” a BJP leader in the state said.

However, while Lakshminarayana has a strong grip over the Kapu community in Guntur district, he is not seen as an all-state leader. Plus, as a Kapu leader, he may not get enough support from BJP leaders belonging to other castes, especially the Kammas.

“While he has good organisational capabilities, whether he can unite the Kapus to vote for the BJP is a big question. He has been asked to do the bus yatra to increase his visibility and try and strike a chord in the Kapu strongholds,” a BJP leader admitted.

During his road show, Lakshminarayana will cover 90 of the 175 Assembly constituencies. Speaking about the roadshow, he said, “Naidu came to power with the help of the BJP in 2014. In 2019, without the BJP’s help, he won’t return. We will ensure that.”