Milkipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Milkipur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Gorakh Nath. The Milkipur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

milkipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awadhesh Prasad SP 1 Post Graduate 77 Rs 3,96,79,511 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Baba Gorakhnath BJP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 1,60,93,414 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 41,50,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 58,40,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 23,50,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Hash Bardhan AAP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 83,84,597 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 7,70,875 ~ 7 Lacs+ Mira Devi BSP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 2,15,73,540 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 65 Rs 15,56,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Murti IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

milkipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gorakh Nath BJP 3 Graduate 32 Rs 59,94,375 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 3,70,590 ~ 3 Lacs+ Awadhesh Prasad SP 1 Post Graduate 72 Rs 2,72,61,151 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Desh Raj Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 44 Rs 3,49,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karan Rawat IND 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,89,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 5,12,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramgopal BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 11,54,244 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Shankar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 15,15,514 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Milkipur Sc candidate of from Avdheshprasad Uttar Pradesh. Milkipur (sc) Election Result 2012

milkipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avdheshprasad SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,92,89,073 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,39,101 ~ 1 Lacs+ Balak Ram Urf Shiv Balak Pasi RPI(A) 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 3,21,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Nath INC 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 14,28,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Prasad MwSP 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 6,30,250 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mangali Prasad LJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mast Ram RUC 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 4,66,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Panna Lal AITC 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavan Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 42,88,827 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,91,752 ~ 5 Lacs+ Radhey Shyam MBCOI 0 Graduate 31 Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Chander SJP(R) 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dheeraj RLM 0 Literate 37 Rs 5,81,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Harakh IND 0 Illiterate 70 Rs 50,905 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Janak MADP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 69,449 ~ 69 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramupriadarshi BJP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 88,99,672 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 17,34,256 ~ 17 Lacs+ Savitri Devi AD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 25,01,600 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

