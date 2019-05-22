Milind Deora writes to poll panel, expresses fear of EVM tampering

AS ELECTION Commission (EC) officials gear up for counting of votes on Thursday, Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, has written to the poll panel expressing fear of EVM tampering and requesting for increased vigilance at counting centres.

“I have received very shocking feedback about the possibility of tampering with EVMs, which are being stored at various counting centres at present. Our Congress workers, who are constantly looking after these centres, have informed us about suspicious movements of persons and vehicles around these centres. Such movement of persons and vehicles creates serious doubts and fear in our mind about the safety and security of EVMs stored there,” Deora said in his letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO).

He requested the CEO to increase vigilance and security at these counting centres to prevent tampering of EVMs. He also urged that Congress volunteers be allowed to remain outside these centres for “safeguarding” the EVMs, along with security officials already deployed there.

Further, Deora demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to the Congress so that it can monitor movements at these centres.