Toggle Menu
Milind Deora writes to poll panel, expresses fear of EVM tamperinghttps://indianexpress.com/elections/milind-deora-writes-to-poll-panel-expresses-fear-of-evm-tampering-5741423/

Milind Deora writes to poll panel, expresses fear of EVM tampering

Deora requested the CEO to increase vigilance and security at these counting centres to prevent tampering of EVMs. He also urged that Congress volunteers be allowed to remain outside these centres for “safeguarding” the EVMs, along with security officials already deployed there.

mumbai, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha polls, maharashtra elections, elections in maharashtra, milind deora, milind deora mumbai congress, mumbai congress, shiv sena, arvind sawant, mumbai news, election news, indian express news
Further, Deora demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to the Congress so that it can monitor movements at these centres. (File)

AS ELECTION Commission (EC) officials gear up for counting of votes on Thursday, Mumbai Congress president and Lok Sabha candidate from Mumbai South, Milind Deora, has written to the poll panel expressing fear of EVM tampering and requesting for increased vigilance at counting centres.

“I have received very shocking feedback about the possibility of tampering with EVMs, which are being stored at various counting centres at present. Our Congress workers, who are constantly looking after these centres, have informed us about suspicious movements of persons and vehicles around these centres. Such movement of persons and vehicles creates serious doubts and fear in our mind about the safety and security of EVMs stored there,” Deora said in his letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO).

He requested the CEO to increase vigilance and security at these counting centres to prevent tampering of EVMs. He also urged that Congress volunteers be allowed to remain outside these centres for “safeguarding” the EVMs, along with security officials already deployed there.

Further, Deora demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to the Congress so that it can monitor movements at these centres.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Six Dalits have two ink marks: Voting our right, returned Rs 500 bribe
2 EC overrules Lavasa 2-1, won’t record dissent from within panel
3 Aabhar Milan: PM Modi, Amit Shah host dinner, thank NDA allies