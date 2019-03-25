This time, no blind faith in Modi…no absolute hate for Congress: Milind Deora

Milind Deora, Member of Parliament from South Mumbai constituency until 2014, feels that Arvind Sawant, the sitting MP from the seat, has a slim chance of winning the elections this time. In an interview with The Indian Express, the Congress leader and former Union minister says he hopes to woo voters with his clean record and get back the votes he lost to AAP in the 2014 elections

How has the South Mumbai constituency changed since 2014?

South Mumbai has lost its voice. By that I don’t mean someone who speaks in Parliament but also a voice that is heard. Arvind Sawant won on the Modi wave. He had never worked in this area, never lived here. In that Modi wave, people rejected good candidates and lost an important voice. Mumbai Port Trust land, development plan and the coastal road, among others, are critical issues. These can have a massive impact on the city. I have not heard his voice on these issues.

Any development work that you would credit Arvind Sawant (sitting MP) with?

Honestly, I didn’t expect him to be a big hit in Colaba or Malabar Hills, where people voted for the Modi wave. But I expected him to do work in Sewri, Parel and Worli, which are Sena bastions, and his failure has been in those areas. There are a lot of housing issues, issues of BDD chawl, tenants, and he has been completely absent on those issues. I can bet he cannot fight this election on his own work.

There has been criticism that you were not in public view in the last five years. Do you feel there is a disconnect with people?

I don’t think I should be judged at all. I was not the MP. South Mumbai elected Arvind Sawant, so what has to be judged is his performance or lack of it. I still continue to receive the same number of people in my office that I did when I was the Union minister. I don’t have MP funds, so I don’t have the ability to get a lot of work done. But I tried my best to lend my voice to important issues.

A foot overbridge collapsed near CST recently. There have been multiple disasters in the city. You have advocated for having one in-charge to look after the city. Can you elaborate?

I have always said that Mumbai should have a directly elected mayor. Most people have no clue who the mayor is. An elected mayor will have accountability. It is one way of resolving issues, it may not be a perfect solution. One can debate. As far as the bridge collapse incident goes, there is massive corruption in the administration. The party in power is completely corrupt. They have ruined Mumbai’s future.

You have criticised the leadership of Sanjay Nirupam. Has the party taken up this issue?

I do not wish to discuss that publicly. Those are matters being dealt with internally.

Factions in the Congress have often defeated the party itself in elections…

There are internal differences and difference of opinion is in every party. That does not mean people don’t come together and work together. I don’t see that as an issue. We are working unitedly to win the elections in Mumbai. I am trying to focus on development issues, not emotional issues like temple vs mosque. In the last five years, due to infighting between the BJP and Sena, the city has suffered. Five years ago, people knew who its MPs were. Today, it is hard for people to identify its MPs.

What are the key development issues you would focus on if elected as an MP?

Port Trust has 1,800 acres of land. I don’t see any other piece of land, unless it is forest land, where we have a chance to solve the problem of housing, open spaces, development. When I was shipping minister, I tried my best to have a policy in place that considers open spaces, tenant issues, housing and, at the same time, allows port trust to develop its land for commercial purposes. Current plan is devoid of co-ordination or communication with the city. That is extremely dangerous. It’s a missed opportunity.

The coastal road construction is seeing resistance from the Koli community. How differently would you handle this issue?

I am not against the coastal road in principle. It was conceived by the Congress government. I believe you have to take people along. One can’t shove something down their throat. The way the government, BMC and Shiv Sena have gone with this issue, it’s not how things should work. I would aim for coordination and more dialogue with people. I would consider options. Government has to be engaging with people.

Do you see a shift in Muslim votes this time? In 2014, the Congress lost its vote bank among minorities in South Mumbai.

The blind faith that was there for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 is not there this time. Neither is there absolute hate that was there for the Congress. In such an environment, I am urging people to look at the candidate. A PM is important but an MP is equally important. Don’t ignore the MP for PM. I am proud that I do not have a criminal record. My opponent’s record is rather colourful. Is that the voice we want in South Mumbai?

But people also look at national leadership. Do you think the Congress or Rahul Gandhi needs repackaging for that matter?

Certainly, there are areas where we can improve as a party. We don’t have the resources or money that the BJP does in terms of media management. But when Rahul Gandhi visited foreign countries, we managed to get some degree of improvement in the way he is perceived. We are getting there. Locally in South Mumbai, my pitch will be ‘I stand for clean politics and my opponent doesn’t’.

Will the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strike shape voters’ minds?

I don’t think so. People are aware that these are not things that should be politicised. Secondly, an incident that has certainly upped nationalistic fervour will not make people forget the last five years. There has been pain in the last five years. This is not just me, but even the Shiv Sena said this. I don’t think people will ignore this and forget it.