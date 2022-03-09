Milak (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Milak (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Milak (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Raj Bala. The Milak (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Milak Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

milak (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankur Sagar IND 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 25,60,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Babita Rani Lok Shakti 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 22,20,843 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 6,25,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Kumar Eklavya INC 1 Others 31 Rs 23,13,161 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbala Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 40 Rs 12,24,95,486 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 4,91,53,516 ~ 4 Crore+ Surendra Singh Sagar BSP 3 12th Pass 61 Rs 2,42,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Vijay Singh SP 1 10th Pass 61 Rs 1,30,29,298 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Milak Sc candidate of from Raj Bala Uttar Pradesh. Milak (sc) Election Result 2017

milak (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Raj Bala BJP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 10,71,36,030 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,69,786 ~ 1 Crore+ Chandrapal Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 66 Rs 2,74,60,472 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 43,51,352 ~ 43 Lacs+ Inder Singh Mehra RLD 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 3,66,15,500 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Singh IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 30,525 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Dev RPI(A) 4 Others 37 Rs 3,49,08,897 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhubala Sarvajan Kalyan Loktantrik Party 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam BSP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,10,97,642 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 97,78,250 ~ 97 Lacs+ Vijay Singh SP 1 Others 57 Rs 1,24,83,687 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,96,471 ~ 7 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Milak Sc candidate of from Vijay Singh Uttar Pradesh. Milak (sc) Election Result 2012

milak (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vijay Singh SP 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 41,60,370 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Chandra Pal Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 94,41,444 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 13,72,839 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gopal Babu RLM 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 27,97,965 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagat Singh RSBP 4 8th Pass 44 Rs 65,10,500 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Dev JKP 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 66,73,058 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 3,40,160 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kashiram BJP 2 10th Pass 55 Rs 1,64,72,296 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,90,811 ~ 24 Lacs+ Lajjawati RLNP 0 Literate 55 Rs 5,32,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhu Bala VAJP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,04,181 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naresh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pati Ram LPI(V) 0 8th Pass 72 Rs 50,78,500 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Shyam BSP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 86,30,838 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 10,29,337 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar PECP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Rajveer Singh AITC 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 18,57,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash Singh LD 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 2,90,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 4,35,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Rawat IJP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Milak (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Milak (sc) Assembly is also given here..