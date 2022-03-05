Migrants in Varanasi: ‘We speak Marathi but our vote is for Uttar Pradesh and Kashi’

There is a rush of tourists around Varanasi’s Dashashwamedh Ghat on a Tuesday morning for the Mahashivratri celebrations but the buzz in the adjoining Bengali Tola locality is over Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s visit that day.

Banerjee was in the city last Thursday to campaign for the SP-led alliance. In a rally jointly addressed by SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD president Jayant Chaudhary, she invoked khela hobe, the poll slogan made famous by her party as it took on the BJP in the 2021 elections.

Vijay Mukherjee, 74, a retired government employee and resident of the Bengali Tola, says he senses a mood in favour of the SP in the current elections. “BJP may win in Varanasi but not across the state. The public has made up its mind on the SP,” he says, adding that the BJP’s “only allegation” against the SP is that it has put up candidates with criminal antecedents. “But aren’t criminals contesting from all political parties? Then why should I ignore the SP? Anyway, Akhilesh ran a good government in 2017,” he adds.

Mukherjee’s family has been in Varanasi for over 120 years, when his grandfather moved from Bengal to start a business.

Over centuries of Varanasi’s existence, many people have been drawn to this ancient city, its ghats and narrow lanes. Varanasi’s Bengali, Gujarati and Maharashtrian tolas, each with its distinct identity, are home to an estimated 1.20 lakh people. Every election season, regional leaders of political parties land in the city in an attempt to reach out to this votebank.

Nitai Biswas, 62, moved from Nadia district in West Bengal in 1971 to work as a cook in Varanasi. Now the owner of a restaurant in Bengali Tola, Biswas says he is upset with the Yogi Adityanath government because the house tax and electricity tariff have “increased multiple times” during this regime. Yet, he will go with the BJP this election. “During SP regimes in the past, the Yadavs would grab the properties of Bengalis. It’s important that we keep them out of power.”

The tola is part of Varanasi Cantonment Assembly constituency, which has about 20,000 Bangla-speaking voters.

Varanasi district has eight Assembly seats — Varanasi Cantonment, Varanasi North and Varanasi South in the urban areas, and Shivpur, Rohaniya, Sevapuri, Pindra and Ajagara (SC) in the rural parts.

In the 2017 elections, BJP won six seats here while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) won one each. In 2012, the BJP won all three urban seats while in the rural constituencies, the BSP won two and the Congress, SP and Apna Dal won one each.

Sources in the BJP said “social workers” from Gujarat have been camping in Varanasi from several weeks and going door-to-door and seeking votes for the party.

At Chaukhambha locality, part of Varanasi South constituency and called “mini Gujarat” for its population of around 5,000 Gujaratis, Shireesh Shukla, 42, however, isn’t impressed. “It does not matter who comes to campaign. I vote on local issues. The BJP’s ‘Gujarat Model’ does not impress me. I will vote for whoever develops facilities in my locality. For instance, the drains were laid out here when the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated in December, but the construction material used was very poor,” says Shukla, whose family moved to Kutch three generations ago to start their sari business.

Retired banker Mohan Das Shah, whose family originally belongs to Deesa in Gujarat, disagrees with Shukla: “My relatives who live in Gujarat praise Modiji’s work. Since he is the Prime Minister now, I will vote for his party. It does not matter who the local BJP candidate.”

In Varanasi South Assembly area, there are around 20,000 Gujarati-speaking and 15,000 Marathi-speaking voters.

Kanthali Gali in the August-Kunda area in Varanasi Cantonment is home to several Marathis who moved from Maharashtra decades ago and made this locality of narrow lanes and low hanging electricity wires their home.

Balkrishna Kasture, whose family hails from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and who works as a purohit in Varanasi, says local Congress workers often campaign here and highlight the work done by the Maharashtra government of which the Congress is a part. “But what they don’t understand is that we are completely Banarasi now. We speak Marathi but our vote is for Uttar Pradesh and Kashi,” says Kasture.

Prakash Kanthale, who does a “private job”, said he was a supporter of the Shiv Sena while the party was in alliance with the BJP. “But the Shiv Sena diluted its Hindutva agenda by allying with the Congress. For me, dharma and national security are supreme and I will support the party that speaks for Hindutva,” he said.

With the nomination of its candidate in Pindra seat rejected, the Shiv Sena does not have a candidate in Varanasi.

Back in the Bengali Tola, Chandi Das, 27, and Ashu Mandal, 25, who migrated to Varanasi 14 years ago from Murshidabad, say they will attend Mamata’s rally. “We want to see her in person… that’s all. It does not matter what she says. Because voting will be done on local issues,” Das said.