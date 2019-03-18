T R Mishra was just 16 when he left Dharmai village of Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, after giving his Class X exams and reached Ludhiana in search of a job, way back in 1964. He started out as a helper in the Oswal Woolen Mill, and today owns ‘Mishra Boilers Private Limited’. Ask him about the upcoming elections he says, “The migrant vote will hold great importance for political parties. After all there are over 80 lakh of us in Punjab and of these, not less than 30 lakh are voters. We hold the key to many seats.”

In 2019, Mishra had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 on a combined ticket of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janta Dal and had been SP’s Punjab affairs in-charge as well.

“My family was involved in farming, but I wanted to do something in the technology sector. I never sought any help from my family as I wanted to stand on my own feet. I started as a helper with a Rs 45 per month salary and after about two years, I shifted jobs to VK Woolen Mills as a supervisor of the dyeing department. My salary jump was from Rs 45 to Rs 1,500 a month. I then cleared the boiler operator’s exam. In 1974, I gave up my job and started my own repair and maintenance firm. My first month’s earning was Rs 2,700. Today, I have four units under the name of Mishra Boilers Private Limited,” he says.

“I got around 28,000 votes in Lok Sabha polls in 2009. I am still associated with BSP and SP. But I have not yet decided whether to contest this time,” says the businessman who is also associated with the Poorvanchal Vikas Parishad of North India.

He further says, “When people talked about migrants earlier, the picture that came to mind was that of a labourer. But now migrants are in the business sector, they own farm land, they are well-versed with the regional language of the state, they are into white collar jobs. In Chandigarh, there are 6 elected councillors who are from UP and Bihar.”

Mishra goes on to say, “Workers hold the key in polling, despite the fact that industrialists pay taxes and many even give party funds. The reason is simple: workers cast their votes while most industrialists just complain and never exercise their right to vote. So parties also focus on the ones who vote for them and not the ones who give revenue.”

As per a rough estimate, the migrant population of Ludhiana alone is nearly 12-13 lakh, with the migrant voter population not being less than 3.5 lakh, claims Mishra. “At present, there is not even a single migrant councillor as they were denied tickets by all parties. So that anger remains among migrants.”

He adds, “The industry is in a slump after demonetisation and later after GST. Sales are down…So this election, we need to exercise our right to vote for our rights…”

“My vote is my weapon and I will exercise it. Even today, the key to make or break a government lies in the hands of factory workers, farm labourers, farmers. This time, let them be industrialists and urbanites too,” he says.