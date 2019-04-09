Miffed Kay Pee refuses to back down, meets CM Amarinder Singh then rushes to Delhi

Senior Congress leader Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, who is sulking over being denied the Lok Sabha ticket, Monday met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and sought a review of the party’s decision regarding the candidature from Jalandhar seat.

Kay Pee, who was Sunday assured of a “suitable adjustment” within the Congress, later left for Delhi to raise the issue with party’s central leaders.

The senior leader had earlier threatened to contest from Jalandhar as an Independent and claimed that he was being sent feelers by the BJP.

Kay Pee’s meeting with Amarinder was held amid efforts being made by Congress leaders to mollify him. In the meeting, he was accompanied by cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MLA Raj Kumar Verka.

“I met CM Amarinder Singh… My first and foremost demand is to get the ticket from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat and I discussed the same with Chief Minister who is the best judge on all this. I have sought review of the decision of allotting ticket to Chaudhary Santokh Singh,” Kay Pee said.

He said he was asked to meet party in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari on Tuesday. He and Verka left for Delhi in the evening.

“I have come to Delhi to meet Asha Kumari and other senior leaders. I will appraise them with all the pros and cons related to the Jalandhar seat,” Kay Pee told The Indian Express over phone from Delhi.

Over the past couple of days, senior Congress leaders from Punjab, including state minister Randhawa and Verka met Kay Pee separately in a bid to persuade him to support Chaudhary Santokh Singh.

The 62-year-old former MP, who had won from Jalandhar in 2009 but lost in 2014 when the Congress shifted him to Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency, Friday said that even though he enjoyed a clean image, his claims for a poll ticket had been overlooked.

Kay Pee had termed this denial his “political murder”.

Notably, the Congress has reposed faith in its sitting MP from Jalandhar, Chaudhary Santokh Singh by re-nominating him from the parliamentary constituency.