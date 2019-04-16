MHA seeks report after Bangladeshi actor campaigns for TMC

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday sought a report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata, a day after Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigned for TMC‘s Raigan Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal in North Dinajpur district.

Advertising

Ferdous took part in a road show along with other Bengali actors in Raiganj Hemtabad, Karandighi and Islampur.

On Monday, the BJP questioned the presence of a foreign national in a Lok Sabha campaign and accused the TMC of violating the model code of conduct.

The BJP alleged that the TMC was trying to woo the minorities which are in significant number in North Dinajpur.

Advertising

“It is illegal. We want action against Trinamool and have moved to the Election Commission,” said BJP leader Pratap Banerjee.

BJP had also submitted a complaint to the EC to look into the matter. When the Commission was approached, an official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Nothing specific is mentioned in the code of conduct about foreign national.”

“How can a foreign national (Ferdous) campaign for TMC. Tomorrow, they will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for the TMC. We condemn this, as a Bangladeshi film star should not be a part of India’s biggest democratic festival. The TMC is scared of us and hence bringing foreign actors here,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.