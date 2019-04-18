MHA asks another Bangladeshi actor to leave India after he ‘campaigns for TMC’ in Bengal

Two days after Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed’s visa was cancelled following complaints that he campaigned for the TMC in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday asked another Bangladeshi television actor Gaazi Abdul Noor to leave India after he allegedly attended a political rally of TMC candidate Saugata Roy in Dum Dum. In a statement, the MHA said, “Ghazi Abdul Noor, another Bangladeshi actor, who attended political rally in Dumdum in West Bengal, has been asked by the MHA to leave India. His visa has already expired. Appropriate action regarding his overstay.”

The home ministry’s action reportedly came after the BJP on Wednesday submitted a letter to the Election Commission complaining against Noor, accusing him of campaigning for Roy. The BJP’s letter was submitted a day after Ferdous Ahmed’s business visa was cancelled and issued a ‘leave India’ notice for allegedly campaigning for TMC in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, the NHA had cancelled the business visa of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and issued him a leave India notice, following complaints that he had allegedly campaigned for TMC candidate Kanhaiya Agarwal in Raiganj constituency of North Bengal.

The action was taken after the BJP had lodged a written complaint with the state CEO. The MHA had sought a report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Kolkata regarding possible visa violations. No visa allows a foreign national to participate in political campaigning.

“This act is in violation of the terms of visa and yet another case of a foreigner actively influencing the electoral process. This is a gross violation of the basics of democratic structure,” BJP’s West Bengal vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said after filing a complaint with the EC.

