MHA cancels VISA of Bangladeshi actor who campaigned for TMC in West Bengal

The Ministry of Home Affairs Tuesday cancelled the business VISA of Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed and blacklisted his name. The BJP had complained against the actor for campaigning for Trinamool Congress’ (TMC’s) Raigan Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Lal Agarwal in North Dinajpur district.

Advertising

The ministry has also directed the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata to ensure compliance to its orders. The ministry had earlier asked for a report on the matter from FRRO Kolkata. “After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national, Ferdous Ahmed, the home ministry has cancelled his business visa and issued him a Leave India notice. He has also been blacklisted. The FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders,” a home ministry official told PTI.

Breaking: MHA has cancelled business visa Bangladesh National Ferdous Ahmed, and issued him a leave India notice. He also has been blacklisted. FRRO Kolkata has been directed to ensure compliance of these orders. @IndianExpress — rahul tripathi (@rahultripathi) April 16, 2019

Ferdous had taken part in a road show along with other Bengali actors in Raiganj Hemtabad, Karandighi and Islampur. The BJP had Monday submitted a report to the Election Commission, questioning the presence of a foreign national in a Lok Sabha campaign and alleged that the TMC was trying to woo the minorities which are in significant numbers in North Dinajpur.

Read: Who is Ferdous Ahmed

“How can a foreign national (Ferdous) campaign for TMC. Tomorrow, they will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for the TMC. We condemn this, as a Bangladeshi film star should not be a part of India’s biggest democratic festival. The TMC is scared of us and hence bringing foreign actors here,” BJP president Dilip Ghosh had said.

Ferdous Ahmed is a Bangladeshi actor and model who has acted in over 200 films in the Bangladeshi and West Bengal cinema.