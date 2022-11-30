scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Mephedrone worth Rs.478 crore seized in Gujarat, taking total seizures during polls to over Rs.768 crore

With campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls still on, the authorities have already made seizures of 28 times more than that in the 2017 polls.

The EC said officers of the ATS had seized 143kg of mephedrone, a synthetic drug, worth about Rs.478 crore from manufacturing units in Vadodara (Rural) and Vadodara City.(Representational image)

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said there had been “massive” seizures of drugs, liquor, cash, precious metals and other freebies in Gujarat during the campaign period, with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad intercepting drugs worth Rs.478 crore in an ongoing operation.

The EC said officers of the ATS had seized 143kg of mephedrone, a synthetic drug, worth about Rs.478 crore from manufacturing units in Vadodara (Rural) and Vadodara City.

“They have detained five persons from Nadiad and Vadodara and a criminal case is being registered in ATS Police Station, Ahmedabad under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. The operation is in progress and complete details will be made available once the operation is completed,” an EC statement said.

Also Read |Injuries, punishing conditions: At Gujarat migrant hub that saw clashes during lockdown, workers an afterthought

Including the latest seizure, the authorities have made seizures of Rs.768.94 crore, of which drugs account for Rs.539.96 crore. A total of Rs.27.07 crore in cash, 4.11 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs.14.88 crore, precious metals worth Rs.15.79 crore and “freebies” worth Rs.171.24 crore had been seized till Tuesday, the EC said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

With campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls still on, the authorities have already made seizures of 28 times more than that in the 2017 polls.

“The total seizures in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election were Rs 27.21 crores. Going by seizure chart as on 29.11.2022 which marks total seizures of Rs 290.24 crore, there is a massive jump in the amount of seizures which is 10.66 times of seizures in 2017. Add to it, the ongoing seizure of drugs, it becomes whopping 28 times. Behind the stupendous rise in seizure figures has been the comprehensive strategy, detailed planning and rigorous follow-ups by the Election Commission,” the EC said.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 07:33:40 pm
Next Story

15 peacocks poisoned to death in Tiruchirapalli farm, owner arrested

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close