Menhdawal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Menhdawal (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Menhdawal Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Singh. The Menhdawal seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Menhdawal Election Result 2017

menhdawal Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Kumar Singh BJP 1 Others 47 Rs 6,73,19,377 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ajay Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 16,13,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akram Husain RLD 1 8th Pass 53 Rs 5,33,54,546 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 6,65,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar Tripathi BSP 15 Others 51 Rs 7,68,38,606 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Awaddesh IND 0 Graduate 53 Rs 46,26,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Mohammad Irfan Peace Party 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 5,90,65,845 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jaichand SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,85,51,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mohd. Tabish Khan All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 12th Pass 55 Rs 87,46,096 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 28 Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Raja Ram IND 0 Graduate 65 Rs 26,64,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Krishna IND 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 25,28,007 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Menhdawal candidate of from Laxmikant Uttar Pradesh. Menhdawal Election Result 2012

menhdawal Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Laxmikant SP 1 12th Pass 39 Rs 20,83,335 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,89,296 ~ 4 Lacs+ Akhlaque Husain RUC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 16,56,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anil Kumar PECP 13 Others 48 Rs 2,23,08,173 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,09,983 ~ 20 Lacs+ Chandra Shekhar Pandey JD(U) 4 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,19,81,015 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 61,24,067 ~ 61 Lacs+ Gunjan IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 30,30,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 53,990 ~ 53 Thou+ Harishchandra SSD 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 5,55,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Chandra Yadav SBSP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Narayan Singh INC 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,94,55,565 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 56,70,556 ~ 56 Lacs+ Mohd Tayyab BSP 1 Literate 47 Rs 91,88,676 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam NCP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 4,45,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pavan LD 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 20,393 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Singh Baghel BJP 1 Others 30 Rs 3,08,04,603 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ram Chandra IND 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 10,20,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Narayan IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 13,68,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Ramkrishna IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 10,72,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratnesh Mishra ARVP 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 1,23,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra LJP 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 1,56,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijaykumar RLM 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 35,80,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

