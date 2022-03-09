scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Meja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Meja assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

Meja
March 9, 2022 8:20:12 pm
Meja Election Results 2022

Meja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Meja Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Neelam Karwariya. The Meja seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Meja ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

meja Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Awdhesh Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 3,02,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Babaloo Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 33 Rs 1,24,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Dayashankar Vikassheel Insaan Party 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,53,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dhirendra Pratap Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,01,31,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Haider Abbas LJP 0 Graduate 29 Rs 8,900 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Neelam Karvariya BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 21,56,98,518 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 59,27,120 ~ 59 Lacs+
Praveen Kumar Samyak Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 21,300 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Kumar Mishra AAP 0 Doctorate 43 Rs 30,30,834 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 71,23,357 ~ 71 Lacs+
Rampal Parivartan Samaj Party 3 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,13,81,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Sandeep Singh SP 3 Graduate 51 Rs 11,12,92,361 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 3,64,24,458 ~ 3 Crore+
Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari BSP 9 Post Graduate 37 Rs 75,28,560 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shalini Dwivedi INC 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 2,33,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shrikant Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 39,10,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vivekanand Bharat Vaibhav Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Meja candidate of from Neelam Karwariya Uttar Pradesh.

Meja Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Neelam Karwariya
BJP

meja Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Neelam Karwariya BJP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 19,00,36,935 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 64,13,099 ~ 64 Lacs+
Amit Raj Anand IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 7,99,984 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hansraj RLD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 5,11,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Janardan Lok Gathbandhan Party 1 Post Graduate 45 Rs 38,44,778 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 9,800 ~ 9 Thou+
Krishnakant Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 64 Rs 1,45,29,927 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Lallan Desh Shakti Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahendra Kumar Rawat IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 21,78,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Ram Sewak Singh SP 1 10th Pass 62 Rs 1,74,91,196 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ravindra Kumar Pragatisheel Samaj Party 0 Not Given 27 Rs 26,899 ~ 26 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarvesh Chandra Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 4 Post Graduate 32 Rs 16,60,512 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Satyendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surendra BSP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 6,68,54,567 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,06,06,598 ~ 2 Crore+
Surya Bhan Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 9,76,113 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vimal Chandra IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 1,25,823 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Meja candidate of from Girish Chandra Allias Gama Pandey Uttar Pradesh.

Meja Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Girish Chandra Allias Gama Pandey
SP

meja Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Girish Chandra Allias Gama Pandey SP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 44,51,378 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Amir Ullah Alias Bare Bhai IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 58,04,414 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Anand Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,47,75,406 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Bhola Nath RUC 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhola Nath IJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Er. Jagdish Singh Yadav RsAD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,32,79,819 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,55,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Jay Shankar Patel IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Krishan Mohan SHS 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Lal Sahab IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Lalji Singh IND 0 10th Pass 71 Rs 30,35,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mahandra Kumar Rawat LJP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 21,75,908 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Raj Mani Yadav LD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 32,62,701 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ram Dular Singh Patel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 4,82,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
S.k. Mishra IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,59,30,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+
Sandeep Kumar Twari Alias (sanju Tiwari) RLM 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sant Lal IND 0 Literate 56 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarfudeen Alias Jodda NLP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,19,050 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari INC 4 Post Graduate 27 Rs 18,92,943 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+
Shambhu Nath NCP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 35,97,800 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiwdatt Patel BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 50,54,821 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,522 ~ 2 Thou+
Sushil Kumar Mishra AD 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 75,09,236 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Swayambar Pal PMSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,95,749 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinay Singh Kushwaha IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,06,80,925 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Meja Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Meja Assembly is also given here..

