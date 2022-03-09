Meja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meja (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Meja Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Neelam Karwariya. The Meja seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Meja candidate of from Girish Chandra Allias Gama Pandey Uttar Pradesh. Meja Election Result 2012

meja Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Girish Chandra Allias Gama Pandey SP 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 44,51,378 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amir Ullah Alias Bare Bhai IND 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 58,04,414 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anand Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,47,75,406 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bhola Nath RUC 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhola Nath IJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Jagdish Singh Yadav RsAD 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,32,79,819 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,55,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jay Shankar Patel IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Mohan SHS 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Sahab IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 81,000 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalji Singh IND 0 10th Pass 71 Rs 30,35,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahandra Kumar Rawat LJP 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 21,75,908 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raj Mani Yadav LD 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 32,62,701 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dular Singh Patel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 4,82,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ S.k. Mishra IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 2,59,30,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Sandeep Kumar Twari Alias (sanju Tiwari) RLM 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,00,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sant Lal IND 0 Literate 56 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarfudeen Alias Jodda NLP 0 Graduate 35 Rs 5,19,050 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Chandra Tiwari INC 4 Post Graduate 27 Rs 18,92,943 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shambhu Nath NCP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 35,97,800 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiwdatt Patel BJP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 50,54,821 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,522 ~ 2 Thou+ Sushil Kumar Mishra AD 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 75,09,236 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Swayambar Pal PMSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,95,749 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Singh Kushwaha IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 1,06,80,925 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,60,000 ~ 8 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

