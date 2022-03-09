Mehroni (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mehroni (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mehroni (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Manohar Lal. The Mehroni (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mehroni Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mehroni (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijlal Khabri INC 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,94,14,434 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 39,75,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Chandrabhan CPI 0 Graduate 29 Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Ram Rajak AAP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 50,45,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 3,20,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Gorelal IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 4,13,852 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jugal Kishor IND 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 11,01,400 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash JD(U) 0 Graduate 59 Rs 88,92,686 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 1,51,365 ~ 1 Lacs+ Kiran Ramesh Khatik BSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 4,35,23,290 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manohar Lal BJP 3 12th Pass 67 Rs 15,22,47,740 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Monika Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 30,80,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Motilal Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 6,84,725 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vilas SP 1 8th Pass 47 Rs 4,56,09,845 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 2,72,119 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 28,50,850 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mehroni Sc candidate of from Manohar Lal Uttar Pradesh. Mehroni (sc) Election Result 2017

mehroni (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Manohar Lal BJP 1 10th Pass 62 Rs 1,38,23,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,37,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Brijlal Khabri INC 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 3,95,18,239 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Dashrath Rashtriya Sarvajan Party 0 8th Pass 58 Rs 17,14,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Feran Lal BSP 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,67,35,622 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 98,84,759 ~ 98 Lacs+ Jitendra IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 90,100 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 1,71,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 2,69,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pritam Lal IND 4 8th Pass 44 Rs 17,71,861 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 22,49,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lal IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 56,06,255 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar SP 4 Literate 58 Rs 2,65,22,808 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Smt. Aradhana CPI 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 91,96,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdayal IND 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 91,02,823 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 17,95,000 ~ 17 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mehroni Sc candidate of from Feran Lal Uttar Pradesh. Mehroni (sc) Election Result 2012

mehroni (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Feran Lal BSP 2 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,85,25,602 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 93,56,920 ~ 93 Lacs+ Ajudhi IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chamanlal IND 4 8th Pass 77 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Narayan RLM 3 5th Pass 52 Rs 33,85,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manohar Lal BJP 1 10th Pass 57 Rs 4,36,05,775 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 29,55,700 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Munna Lal SP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 29,52,092 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 6,02,515 ~ 6 Lacs+ Nathua RPI(A) 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 12,60,500 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramswaroop IND 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 8,04,700 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ Sahodar RSMD 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 1,55,150 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Vijay Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 2,72,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

