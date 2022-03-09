Mehnaun (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mehnaun (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mehnaun Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vinay Kumar. The Mehnaun seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mehnaun ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mehnaun Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avinash IND 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,05,27,194 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Narayan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate 32 Rs 22,29,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nandita Shukla SP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,71,17,130 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,87,720 ~ 9 Lacs+ Om Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 46,44,078 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 3,17,624 ~ 3 Lacs+ Qutubuddin Khan Diamond INC 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 14,46,17,387 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 3,49,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Rajbahadur IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 9,15,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Tiwari AAP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 5,06,30,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar BSP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 8,52,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Ram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 49 Rs 20,80,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suhel Dev Pathak Right to Recall Party 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 4,09,406 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Kumar BJP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 4,77,13,345 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 45,42,769 ~ 45 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mehnaun candidate of from Vinay Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Mehnaun Election Result 2017

mehnaun Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinay Kumar BJP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 3,00,91,914 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,33,059 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ambika Dutt Verma RLD 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 55,33,163 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Arshad Ali Khan BSP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 13,15,429 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 23,36,386 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avinash IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 16,42,300 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanoman Prasad IND 4 12th Pass 38 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhuri Tiwari Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 6,16,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ Omprakash IND 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 67,61,100 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Omprakash IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 24,93,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratibha Singh IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 3,28,36,497 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 73,88,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ Rahul Shukla SP 0 Graduate 30 Rs 32,00,913 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savit Ali IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Siyaram IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 9,05,411 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suhavan Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 Graduate 34 Rs 20,43,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mehnaun candidate of from Nandita Shukla Uttar Pradesh. Mehnaun Election Result 2012

mehnaun Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nandita Shukla SP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,08,54,405 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Arshad Ali Khan BSP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 12,28,466 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dashrath IND 0 Not Given 44 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Ghanshyam Yadav RLM 0 Literate 39 Rs 5,77,260 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanoman Prasad Mishra IND 4 12th Pass 33 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep QED 1 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 56,47,500 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Madan Mohan INC 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 42,65,842 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Kasim Khan IND 3 Post Graduate 42 Rs 75,69,182 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 11,76,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pratibha Singh PECP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,12,30,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 36,77,866 ~ 36 Lacs+ Rajeev Kumar NCP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,53,51,389 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Muneejar Chaudhary JKP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 48,17,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ram Udaar Verma BJP 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 31,395 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Meenu CPI 0 Graduate 47 Rs 10,93,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tribhuwan Dutta Patel SSD 1 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 10,47,558 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tularam SP(I) 0 Literate 33 Rs 13,26,895 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

