Mehnagar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mehnagar (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mehnagar (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Kalpnath. The Mehnagar (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mehnagar Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mehnagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gitanjali Devi AAP 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 2,85,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jiyalal CPI 0 Graduate 48 Rs 15,91,645 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Karmveer Azad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjoo Saroj BJP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 2,24,46,103 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,35,405 ~ 25 Lacs+ Nirmala Bharti INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 11,05,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Kumar BSP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 21,09,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puja SP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,09,11,028 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ Ramlakhan Pal Dhangar Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 43,80,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mehnagar Sc candidate of from Kalpnath Uttar Pradesh. Mehnagar (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mehnagar Sc candidate of from Brijlal Uttar Pradesh. Mehnagar (sc) Election Result 2012

mehnagar (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijlal SP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,81,79,555 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baijnath Bavara JPS 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,20,932 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deep Chandra JD(U) 0 Graduate 55 Rs 43,38,500 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar SBSP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Indoo ASP 0 Graduate 28 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Kalpanath BJP 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 2,04,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lal Bahadur IJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 13,54,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalsa RLM 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash MwSP 0 Literate 38 Rs 9,57,600 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Jag CPM 1 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 11,34,877 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramjanm Best Class Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 3,14,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Smt. Singari Gautam INC 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 52,91,337 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 64,793 ~ 64 Thou+ Sohan IND 6 Post Graduate 49 Rs 18,31,600 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sushil Kumar RPI 0 8th Pass 26 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sushila ARVP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 9,66,465 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasdeo Nirankari IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 5,25,484 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidya Chuadhari BSP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 1,55,06,110 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,82,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 64,600 ~ 64 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mehnagar (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mehnagar (sc) Assembly is also given here..