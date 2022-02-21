Mehendi stalls, live music shows: Voting peaceful, but not uneventful

A live band played outside a polling booth set up at Fazilka city’s government school for boys to keep voters, young and old, entertained as Punjab voted in a crucial election Sunday.

The vibrancy of the festival of democracy was on full display across the state as authorities went all out to draw voters to cast their ballot. The live music show was part of Fazilka DC Babita Kaler’s efforts that also involved a van displaying flex sheets with messages on voter awareness. The state also set up beautifully decked up ‘pink booths’ with all-women polling staff. One such booth was Fazilka booth no. 118 where mehandi arrangements were made for women voters.

Several women who came to vote were later seen getting mehendi applied to their hands by heena artists free-of-cost.

In Malerkotla’s booth number 141, a 109-year-old voter, Naseeban, was escorted to the booth by teams of the district administration and NGO Divyaang. She arrived arrived at the booth to the beats of the dhol along with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“She was welcomed inside the booth as well. We gave her the option of voting at home, but she insisted on coming,” said DC Madhvi Kataria. Even voters from a slum near government college, Malerkotla, were treated like special guests as they were welcomed at the booth by the DC and other senior poll officials.

In Mansa, DC Mohinder Pal cast his vote along with his wife and daughter. Many officers got selfies clicked at the selfie points set up at the booths.

In Jalandhar, a “super model” polling station was set up inside HMV College. The polling station was equipped with ultra-modern facilities including a waiting lounge for visitors, crèche facilities, wheelchairs and golf carts for persons with disabilities, a Verka booth and token system for voting. There was elaborate arrangement for helping people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The elderly people were presented with the plants after voting. They were taken in golf carts to polling rooms.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that the prime motive behind this was to make voting experience ofpleasant and enriching. He said that there were nine Assembly constituencies — Adampur, Kartarpur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Phillaur, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, and Jalandhar West — in the district and total 59 model polling stations were set up in these segments.