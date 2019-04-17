Mehbooba on BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya: Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused

Hours after BJP fielded Malegaon blast case accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal seat, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday took a dig at the saffron party, saying she would have been assailed by the media if her party had nominated a “terror accused”.

Advertising

“Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag!” Mufti tweeted.

The former J&K chief minister further said according to BJP all Muslims were terrorists but for “saffron fanatics” terror had no religion.

“According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent,” she said.

Advertising

Thakur, who is out on bail, had joined the BJP only hours before her name was announced as its candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency where she would take on Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.

On December 27, 2017, a special NIA court had dropped stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Sameer Kulkarni and other accused in the blast case.