Mehar Chand market, which faced sealing brunt year ago, will take issue to polling booth

Some shops have put up ‘for sale’ boards, others lie shut, and some have shopkeepers anxiously waiting for customers. Once a shopping hub in the heart of Delhi, ever since 135 out of 153 shops in Mehar Chand market were sealed in January 2018 by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, the area has worn a desolate look.

Now, with general elections approaching, traders said sealing will be the only thing on their mind when they go out to vote on May 12.

Inderjeet Singh’s tent shop now has three cubicles — two for his son and one of his own. His shop’s basement, first and second floors were sealed during the drive.

He has since taken a property on rent in Chhattarpur to use as a godown. “With the basement, first and second floors of most shops sealed, income has also come down to less than a third for each shopkeeper. The BJP-ruled South MCD says they cannot do anything as the drive has been carried out on instructions of the monitoring committee. AAP leaders say they cannot do much because the Centre has a lot of say, which is why they are pressing for statehood,” he said.

“So if Delhi doesn’t get statehood for the next 50 years, will this issue not be resolved? And if the BJP says they cannot do much, why are they in power at the Centre?”

The market came up in 1948 when refugees from Pakistan were allotted khokhas for Rs 18 per month so they could earn a livelihood. But there was problem of water seeping into these khokhas, so traders demanded cemented structures. In 1964, these khokhas were demolished and cemented shops on the ground floor were given to traders.

In 1989, amid constant demand, the government agreed to give ownership of the land to the traders. “In 1995, we got ownership, for which we paid Rs 4.5 lakh. In 2005, we demanded that we should be allowed to build additional floors,” Singh said.

Of the 15 traders The Indian Express spoke to, 14 said sealing will be the main issue when they decide who to vote for. They added that around 20 business owners left the place after sealing since footfall saw a drastic dip.

According to market association president Ashok Sakhuja, the Land and Development Department prepared a plan along with other civic agencies, and a map was finalised in 2008 and sent to the MCD for approval. “But the corporation did not approve it, they sat on it for 10 years,” Sakhuja said.

“Even if we made a mistake, it was because the MCD sat on the proposal. And now we are not being given a solution,” he added.

Sakhuja said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Ajay Maken both came to the area but said they could not do much as they are not in the power at the Centre.

“Area MP Meenakshi Lekhi never came to visit us, but she did raise the sealing issue in Parliament. Still, where is the solution?” he claimed. Lekhi did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

At the grocery shop of Sameer Arora, too, the basement, first and second floors were sealed. “I had rented out the shops but the tenants left. Me, my uncle and my father are now managing inside one floor, which also doubles as a storage unit,” he said, adding that he plans to shut shop soon.

“The BJP says we should vote for them because the country is more secure in their hands. But our future doesn’t seem so secure,” he said.

Monitoring committee member Bhure Lal said, “I understand they are going through losses. But the question is of floor area ratio and their case is in the Supreme Court. Once the court reaches a decision, we will take a call.”