Mehal Kalan (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mehal Kalan (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mehal Kalan (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by AAP candidate Kulwant Singh Pandori. The Mehal Kalan (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Mehal Kalan Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mehal kalan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chamkaur Singh BSP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 1,39,35,229 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurjant Singh Kattu Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 11,57,122 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurmel Singh National Apni Party 0 5th Pass 62 Rs 5,10,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpreet Singh Rureke CPI(ML)(L) 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 8,100 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Gurtej Singh IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 36,20,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Harbans Singh SP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 12,60,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harchand Kaur INC 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 34,75,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 47,02,351 ~ 47 Lacs+ Jasveer Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 5,37,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kulwant Singh Pandori AAP 2 Graduate 49 Rs 17,02,406 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibba Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 4,33,70,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Supinder Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 16,000 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Teja Singh Kalabula Apni Ekta Party 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 24,79,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mehal Kalan Sc candidate of from Kulwant Singh Pandori Punjab. Mehal Kalan (sc) Election Result 2017

mehal kalan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kulwant Singh Pandori AAP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 2,70,448 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 26,287 ~ 26 Thou+ Ajit Singh Shant SAD 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 89,85,300 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Darbara Singh IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ Gobind Singh IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 50,15,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Gurmail Singh IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 36,45,759 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 12,55,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Gurmit Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,61,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harchand Kaur INC 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 51,76,094 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 6,05,609 ~ 6 Lacs+ Khusia Singh CPI 0 5th Pass 69 Rs 36,99,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Makhan Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 2,59,05,211 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,201 ~ 27 Thou+ Sarabjit Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 18,30,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mehal Kalan Sc candidate of from Harchand Kaur Punjab. Mehal Kalan (sc) Election Result 2012

mehal kalan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harchand Kaur INC 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 29,40,579 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amarjit Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 1,14,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Atma Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 1,15,48,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Govind Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 31,50,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Malkit Singh All India Shiromani Baba Jiwan Singh Mazhabi 0 Illiterate 56 Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Singh Kheri PPOP 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 18,63,991 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsher Singh LJP 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 32,63,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 5,16,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Mehal Kalan (sc) Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Mehal Kalan (sc) Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mehal Kalan (sc) Assembly is also given here.