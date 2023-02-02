Assembly Elections 2023: BJP to contest all 60 seats in Meghalaya, 20 in Nagaland

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday announced it would contest all 60 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly elections, and 20 of the 60 seats in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland.

The party candidates contesting in both states were named by Nagaland and Meghalaya BJP chief Temjen Imna Along and Ernest Mawrie, respectively.

Speaking to reporters, BJP secretary and its northeast co-in-charge Rituraj Sinha said the party would fight the elections in Meghalaya under the campaign tagline “M-Power” (Modi power), asserting that people of the state have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported.

Sinha said people in the northeastern states were fed up of corruption and the slow pace of development, even though central government schemes have reached them. They believe their implementation could have been better, he said.

The northeast co-incharge also expressed confidence that the saffron party would do well in the state polls and noted that PM Modi has visited the northeast region over 50 times in his term. This is more than the visits of all the previous prime ministers put together, he said, adding that PM Modi has always been to the region with some development package, PTI reported.

BJP’s in-charge for Nagaland, meanwhile, said, “We believe PM Modi’s work, focus on development and peace are the critical factors which will drive Nagaland’s voters.”

Meghalaya Elections: BJP list of candidates

Nagaland Assembly elections: BJP list of candidates

Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.