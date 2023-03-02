Meghalaya elections: NPP leads while BJP rallies behind as predictions of a hung assembly loom in the background

When the vote-counting process completed two hours, the National People’s Party (NPP) was leading in 22 seats while the BJP was ahead in 7 segments, TMC in 8, Congress in 4.

Predictions of a hung assembly in Meghalaya have been rife with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. Conrad Sangma’s NPP is looking to remain in power inching closer to that number with BJP trailing behind. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, has been predicted to increase its tally from two to 6 but has already gained a lead in 7 seats. While The Trinamool Congress was predicted to win up to 11 seats, TMC is currently leading in eight seats.