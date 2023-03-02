scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Meghalaya elections: NPP leads while BJP rallies behind as predictions of a hung assembly loom in the background

Meghalaya elections analysisMeghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth during Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Tura in West Garo Hills district. (PTI)
When the vote-counting process completed two hours, the National People’s Party (NPP) was leading in 22 seats while the BJP was ahead in 7 segments, TMC in 8, Congress in 4.

Predictions of a hung assembly in Meghalaya have been rife with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. Conrad Sangma’s NPP is looking to remain in power inching closer to that number with BJP trailing behind. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, has been predicted to increase its tally from two to 6 but has already gained a lead in 7 seats. While The Trinamool Congress was predicted to win up to 11 seats, TMC is currently leading in eight seats.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 10:55 IST
