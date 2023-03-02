Meghalaya Election Result Live Updates: Amid fear of hung house, counting of votes to begin at 8 am today

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Ri Bhoi district. (PTI)

Meghalaya's final voter turnout 85.25%

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor on Tuesday said that 85.25 per cent of the state's 21.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the assembly election held on the previous day. The CEO's office on Monday said that over 75 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm though voting continued for several more hours after it was supposed to conclude at 4 pm.

“The turnout was 85.25 per cent. Polling was held in a free and fair manner and no untoward incident has been reported,” Kharkongor told PTI. Mowkaiaw constituency in West Jaintia Hills district border Assam's West Karbi Anglong registered the highest voter turnout of 92.73 per cent, he said. Altogether 12 constituencies recorded over 90 per cent voting. Counting will be held on March 2 at 13 centres across the state.

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth in Ri Bhoi district, February 27, 2023. (PTI)

In Meghalaya’s Tikrikilla, a dusty plain town bordering Assam, it is a crowded fray for the February 27 Assembly polls, just like the rest of the state, where new parties spring up ahead of every major election. Tikrikilla has just about 30,000 voters, but as many as six candidates are in contention in the constituency.

But Nogendra Rabha, the headmaster of Tikrikilla’s only high school, has not even bothered to find out the names of all the candidates, even though he has interest in politics. The reason, says Rabha, lies in the point that in the final analysis the electoral battle in Meghalaya would be about one overarching face-off — between Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and ex-CM Mukul Sangma. And the battlelines between the two sides have been drawn most sharply in the state’s Garo Hills — the home turf of both the Sangmas (the two are not related). “They are the role models for Garo society, as a voter you have to choose whose side you are on,” adds Rabha.

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election equipment from a distribution centre at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district, February 26, 2023. (PTI)

As Meghalaya votes on Monday, consensus persists among observers and politicians that parties matter little and it is personalities that drive people’s electoral choices. Yet, there are some subjects that again dominated electoral conversations, featuring routinely in manifestos and public speeches.

In Meghalaya, the fear of the “outsider”, often used to denote people from Bangladesh, is an enduring political issue. This time, while the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre made the issue even more prominent, what added fuel to the fire was the rise in the state of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), often described as a “Bengali party” or a party of “outsiders”.

BJP’s Meghalaya unit vice-president, Bernard N Marak, who is contesting against Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, along with PM Narendra Modi during a campaign in the state (Facebook/Bernard Rimpu N Marak)

The BJP’s Meghalaya unit vice-president, Bernard N Marak, works out of a modest single-window room in the party’s office in Tura in the Garo Hills. But he has kept his sights trained on an ambitious target in the February 27 state Assembly polls — taking on Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma in South Tura, his home turf, as the saffron party’s candidate.

One of the most keenly-watched, high-voltage battles in this election is taking place in the South Tura constituency, the CM’s family bastion, which has emerged as the epicentre of a long-brewing rivalry between former allies — the NPP and BJP.

The Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya and ex-chief minister Mukul Sangma. (Express Photo)

The Leader of the Opposition and ex-chief minister, Mukul Sangma, 57, is the face of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in its campaign for the 27 February Meghalaya Assembly elections. Mukul and the TMC are perceived to be synonymous in the state — so much so that the Mamata Banerjee-led party’s entire plunge into the Assembly polls is centred on the former’s leadership.

A Congressman for most of his political career, Mukul’s defection from the party, along with 11 other MLAs, to the TMC in November 2021 changed the state’s political landscape, leading to the latter becoming the principal Opposition overnight. In this election, the TMC has gone all out to emerge as a principal challenger to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP). In between his hectic campaigning, Mukul speaks to The Indian Express on a range of issues, including the TMC’s poll prospects.

Meghalaya BJP president Earnest Mawrie (Facebook)

Ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections on February 27, the BJP is leading an aggressive campaign, fighting all 60 seats solo. The party’s state unit chief, Earnest Mawrie, speaks to The Indian Express about the BJP’s souring relationship with the National People’s Party (NPP)– the BJP was part of the NPP-led ruling alliance – its prospects this election, and the party’s “growing acceptability” in the Christian-majority state.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling booth at Tura in West Garo Hills district. (PTI)

After a particularly challenging five years, it is an important election for Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) supremo Conrad K Sangma as the state heads to polls on February 27.

At his residence in Tura in the state’s Garo Hills, Sangma talks to The Indian Express about his party’s performance in the last five years, the challenge the Trinamool Congress (TMC) poses, and the frosty relationship with the BJP, which was part of the NPP-led alliance but is contesting the polls on its own.

For the residents of Shillong's Punjabi Lane, the political rhetoric seemed to have inspired little confidence. (Express photo by Tora Agarwala)

On a recent February morning, it was business as usual in Shillong’s Punjabi Lane — pedestrians made their way past the many roadside vendors, women chatted in small groups, and young boys wolfed down ghugni (chickpeas). All of this was, however, done under the not-so-watchful eyes of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion stationed at the entrance to the lane.