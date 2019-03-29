Meet Cong’s Tezpur candidate MGVK Bhanu: Andhra-born retd IAS officer

In November 2011, former president APJ Abdul Kalam was attending the World Tea Science Congress in upper Assam’s Jorhat when he heard MGVK Bhanu, then chairman of the Tea Board of India, address the gathering.

What Kalam later described as a “unique experience” was Bhanu saying that “he was thinking the whole night what he should be remembered for”, the answer being that he would like to be “remembered for making India the largest producer of tea, and largest exporter of tea in the world”. Kalam had later hailed Bhanu, a Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer of the 1985 batch, as a man with a “vision and mission”. Follow more election news here.

Today, Bhanu, born in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in 1958 and who retired as an additional chief secretary of the government of Assam last year, is all set to contest the upcoming general elections as a Congress candidate from Tezpur, a constituency that houses multiple communities and is dotted with tea gardens.

As a senior bureaucrat in Assam, Bhanu was widely considered one of the most influential officers for, among other reasons, his closeness to the former three-time CM Tarun Gogoi. Apart from his stint at the Tea Board, he had also gone on deputation to Andhra Pradesh, where he served as a secretary of the state’s former CM YSR Reddy.

“I first came to Assam in 1986. After retiring, I thought about how to continue serving the state and hence decided to contest elections,” Bhanu said.

Bhanu, who was Deputy Commissioner in Sonitpur district (which falls in Tezpur constituency) in the mid-1990s, is credited with transforming Tezpur town — for instance, renovating the picturesque park called Chitralekha Udyan which was established by the British in 1906.

The BJP candidate against Bhanu is Pallab Lochan Das, the 41-year-old Minister of State with Independent charge of Labour and Employment and Tea Tribes Welfare. The sitting MP from Tezpur, RP Sharma of the BJP, quit the party on March 16 after being denied a ticket.

Das, a prominent tea community leader, had won the 2016 state elections on a BJP ticket from Rangapara constituency after having defected to the party from the Congress, on whose ticket he won in 2011 from Behali constituency.

“In a democracy, along with politics of development, we need to address people’s feelings and emotions. An officer executes but a political leader leads from the front. Moreover, being an outsider, it is tough to assimilate in the local culture. Can he understand the pain, for example, of tea garden workers?” he told The Indian Express.

On Thursday, Das again got into a war of words with Bhanu over the latter’s ethnicity, called him “salani maas (imported fish)”. “The candidate who represents Assam in Parliament must stand for the ethos, sentiments and aspirations of the people of the state. He (Bhanu) is an outsider, a salani maas from Andhra Pradesh,” Das said.

Hitting back, Bhanu contended that he has been serving the state since 1985. “The minister (Das) is a young man. I guess he was not born when I became an IAS officer and came to serve the state in various capacities. I forgive him for his comments,” he retorted.

Bhanu said he didn’t believe his ethnicity would create a hurdle in his electoral prospects, even as the political narrative in the state is centred on identity issues.

Bhanu, who has a house in Tezpur and is registered voter there, said, “People have accepted me. They do not consider me an outsider. The strength of Assam is its harmony. That is being destroyed now by things like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” Bhanu said.