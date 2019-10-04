Meet Aaditya Thackeray’s challenger: 59-year-old former Mumbai University law dept head

Suresh Mane, former head of the law department at Mumbai University, will contest against Shiv Sena’s heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray.

The 59-year-old, who was once the face of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra, will be the candidate of the Congress-NCP-led alliance in Worli. While he is now the founder and national president of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRSP), Mane said on Thursday that he has agreed to contest on NCP’s symbol.

His outfit will be a part of the Congress-NCP-led Opposition alliance, and is likely to field candidates in Worli and Aurangabad (West). Mane said Thursday he has also sought Vidarbha’s Chandrapur seat for a party member.

Sources said the Shiv Sena leadership had made attempts to ensure the main opposition parties do not put up a candidate against Aaditya to hand him a landslide win. When party leader Sanjay Raut had visited NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence last week, discussions were held in this regard, said sources. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had also publicly said his party would consider the option of not fielding a candidate against Aaditya, who is the first member of the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray. But in the end, the party decided to endorse Mane’s candidature.

Mane said he will file his nomination Friday. Firing a salvo at Aaditya, Mane asked, “Why does he not run from Bandra (East)? That is his home constituency. Still he doesn’t feel safe there.” A native of Karad, Mane says he has been a resident of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl in the constituency during his college days, and later resided in a residential building at Worli Naka between 2005 and 2010 before moving to Sewree.

“My decision to contest has nothing to do with his (Aaditya’s) nomination. This is my home turf,” he said. Accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena regime of attempting to appropriate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s legacy, the lawyer said true Ambedkar followers are well acquainted with “hardline” ideology of the parties, and would never “fall for it.”

Mane was among the founding members of BSP, and was associated with it from 1984 to 2014, when he had a falling out with party chief Mayawati, and later floated his own political outfit. He was even BSP’s national general secretary (in charge of Maharashtra and some southern states) between 2003 and 2014.

In the 2014 election, BSP, while failing to win a single Assembly seat in Maharashtra, had stood in second place in nine constituencies — eight in Vidarbha and one in Marathwada. Accusing the ruling side of ignoring Worli’s development, Mane said he would like to push the redevelopment of BDD chawls, besides addressing the fishermen community’s concerns about the coastal road project. He also hit out at Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar for not joining the Opposition alliance. “His goals keep changing. But people have now started realising his politics suits the interests of BJP,” he said. A professor of law at Mumbai University from 1990 to 2010, he was HoD between 2007 and 2010. He has an independent law practice now.