Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Meerut Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Rafiq Ansari. The Meerut seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

meerut Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Afzal Sabse Achchhi Party 2 8th Pass 51 Rs 48,11,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ali Sher Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 27,90,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Sharma IND 0 Illiterate 39 Rs 15,37,200 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Ashok IND 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 45,14,401 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilshad BSP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,80,11,236 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Imran Ahmad All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 8th Pass 38 Rs 23,92,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Dutt Sharma BJP 6 5th Pass 48 Rs 3,09,45,912 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 74,65,304 ~ 74 Lacs+ Kanak Jain Mihir Sena 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 11,91,200 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Kumar Sharma AAP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 1,99,59,886 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,33,333 ~ 43 Lacs+ Rafiq Ansari SP 1 8th Pass 60 Rs 1,39,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranjan Sharma INC 0 Literate 41 Rs 1,38,24,416 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,70,547 ~ 50 Lacs+ Sushil Verma LJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Meerut candidate of from Rafiq Ansari Uttar Pradesh. Meerut Election Result 2017

meerut Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rafiq Ansari SP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 72,61,596 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Wahab IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 7,02,79,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Afzal United Democratic Front Secular 2 8th Pass 46 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Sharma Hindusthan Nirman Dal 3 8th Pass 37 Rs 54,000 ~ 54 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dheeraj Goyal SHS 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 68,58,019 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gyanendra Kumar Sharma RLD 2 Doctorate 51 Rs 1,16,60,564 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 42,560 ~ 42 Thou+ Jitendra Verma IND 0 5th Pass 45 Rs 1,21,873 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmikant Bajpai BJP 2 Graduate 66 Rs 2,11,78,229 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,65,055 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mehfooz IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 6,26,905 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Murtuja IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 7,96,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pankaj Jauli BSP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,67,63,229 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 22,31,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Preeti IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Rajeev Kumar Garg IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 86,09,988 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 28,86,909 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rajesh Mohan IND 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 27,44,734 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 8,13,358 ~ 8 Lacs+ Wasiqul Hasan Zaidi IND 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 50,60,584 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Meerut candidate of from Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai Uttar Pradesh. Meerut Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Meerut Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.