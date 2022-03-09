Meerut South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meerut South (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Meerut South Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Somendra Singh Tomar. The Meerut South seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Meerut South ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

meerut south Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Afzal Sabse Achchhi Party 2 8th Pass 51 Rs 48,11,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilshad Ali BSP 1 Illiterate 60 Rs 1,61,71,532 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Somendra Singh Tomar BJP 2 Doctorate 41 Rs 6,27,86,861 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 63,96,149 ~ 63 Lacs+ Harish Chand IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 28,47,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Adil SP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 18,53,24,000 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,36,68,868 ~ 1 Crore+ Mukesh IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 83,57,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Nafees INC 0 Literate 48 Rs 23,08,616 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Omdutt AAP 0 Literate 51 Rs 2,33,64,789 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Rajuddin Gadrey Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,11,72,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sandeep Chaudhary IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 52,76,699 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 34,01,361 ~ 34 Lacs+ Shakeel Ahmad Naki Bharatiya Ekta Party 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 18,02,808 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Meerut South Election Result 2017

meerut south Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Somendra Singh Tomar BJP 0 Doctorate 36 Rs 3,59,22,711 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 63,39,951 ~ 63 Lacs+ Atul Khodawal IND 0 Illiterate 30 Rs 73,000 ~ 73 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Mohammad Yaqub BSP 4 8th Pass 58 Rs 7,66,86,715 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,59,075 ~ 1 Lacs+ Hosiyar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 20,92,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Azad Saifi INC 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,36,90,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Pappu RLD 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 5,39,66,605 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 14,290 ~ 14 Thou+ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 24,02,414 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 7,33,894 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ram Saran Saini IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 63,700 ~ 63 Thou+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Ravi Bhatt Hindusthan Nirman Dal 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 39,000 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Meerut South Election Result 2012

meerut south Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravindra Kumar Bhadana BJP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 73,45,342 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aadil SP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 14,91,90,226 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Amit Garg JD(U) 0 Graduate 41 Rs 64,67,737 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anshul Kasana RSBP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 36,00,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Hari Singh Azad Akhil Bharatiya Loktantra Party 0 Others 74 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Satish Prakash IND 0 Doctorate 41 Rs 41,30,200 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 20,19,742 ~ 20 Lacs+ Haji Rashid Akhlaq BSP 1 5th Pass 34 Rs 77,96,144 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Idda Shah LJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 43,44,500 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjoor RLD 0 Graduate 40 Rs 92,13,257 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 8,45,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Munender Kumar RJSWP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 10,35,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseem Ahmad PECP 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,04,67,132 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pt. Mahesh Paliwal, Advocate SHS 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Prajapati IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 10,55,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Sharma IND 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 60,46,861 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vishnu Avtar Shastri IND 0 Graduate 49 Rs 1,19,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

