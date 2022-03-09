Meerut Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meerut Cantt. (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Meerut Cantt. Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satya Prakash Agrawal. The Meerut Cantt. seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

meerut cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Agarwal BJP 6 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 1,48,76,64,557 ~ 148 Crore+ / Rs 13,29,73,889 ~ 13 Crore+ Amit Sharma BSP 3 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,68,67,763 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 96,90,736 ~ 96 Lacs+ Avnish Kajla INC 1 Graduate 33 Rs 2,36,34,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 80,71,435 ~ 80 Lacs+ Deepak Saini IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Sirohi SHS 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 49,45,000 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr.Sudhir Agrawal Samagra Vikas Party 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 3,30,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madan Singh Maan AAP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,69,51,299 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manisha Ahlawat RLD 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 18,82,02,429 ~ 18 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,88,950 ~ 1 Crore+ Om Prakash Kanik Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 70 Rs 82,77,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Dhiman Nyay Party 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,53,36,560 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 90,897 ~ 90 Thou+ Rajiv Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Parjapati Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 17,55,438 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Upendra Kumar Apni Janta Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 7,80,268 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

meerut cantt. Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satya Prakash BJP 1 8th Pass 72 Rs 2,77,94,652 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,59,231 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ajit Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 13,94,450 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar SP 1 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 5,85,50,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 27,09,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Bhupender Pratap Singh RSBP 0 Doctorate 28 Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chand Mohmad RLM 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 38,59,117 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Pal BSKP 0 Not Given 27 Rs 14,163 ~ 14 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devkaran Sharma RPD 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 12,45,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chand Bansal SHS 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 1,01,20,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manjeet Singh Kochher IND 1 8th Pass 52 Rs 50,48,711 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mohd. Firoj Saifi IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 1,36,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,500 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar LJP 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 54,40,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep IND 0 10th Pass 33 Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prateek Sharma IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar Jain NCP 0 Graduate 43 Rs 1,81,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Purushottam RJSWP 0 Not Given 34 Rs 92,800 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pyare Lal Bhatt IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 22,16,746 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajeev Tomer RNP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 3,11,600 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh INC 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 2,17,20,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ranvir Singh Rana PECP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 90,52,467 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 16,50,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Satbeer Singh IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 19,802 ~ 19 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,72,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar Wadhwa BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 96,80,581 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 29,31,258 ~ 29 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

