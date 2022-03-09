Meerganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meerganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Meerganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Dr. D.c. Varma. The Meerganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Meerganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

meerganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. D. C. Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 3,97,88,154 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,12,450 ~ 14 Lacs+ Javed Khan IND 4 Literate 37 Rs 15,51,080 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Kunwar Bhanu Pratap Singh Kunwar Pratap BSP 0 Graduate 41 Rs 3,51,83,835 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 38,80,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ Laik Ahamad Mansuri VANCHITSAMAJ INSAAF PARTY 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 5,40,095 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mu. Iliyas INC 2 10th Pass 43 Rs 42,99,212 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 10,98,240 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sultan Beg SP 2 Post Graduate 65 Rs 1,88,52,049 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 58,38,616 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 24,24,071 ~ 24 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Meerganj candidate of from Dr. D.c. Varma Uttar Pradesh. Meerganj Election Result 2017

meerganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. D.c. Varma BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 2,44,93,809 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,12,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Amit Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 9,20,849 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,78,930 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap Singh Mahan Dal 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,36,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Champat Ram Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 86,30,647 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Chandra Bhoj Pathak IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 60,45,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 12,70,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ganga Singh Verma RLD 0 Graduate 39 Rs 3,16,284 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Laik Ahmad Mansuri Bhartiya Imaandar Party 0 Literate 50 Rs 1,95,486 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Pal Singh INC 0 12th Pass 69 Rs 2,64,31,582 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakeel Ahmad Peace Party 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 77,49,000 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sultan Beg BSP 2 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,56,52,254 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,74,902 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Meerganj candidate of from Sultan Beg Uttar Pradesh. Meerganj Election Result 2012

meerganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dharam Pal Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 64 Rs 1,37,64,085 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sultan Beg BSP 3 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,15,48,283 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,78,786 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dr D C Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,56,27,605 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,67,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Het Ram Gangwar RLM 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hulasi Ram INC 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 59,49,935 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 5,70,650 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jaideep Singh Barar IND 0 Graduate 68 Rs 7,26,75,676 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 57,50,154 ~ 57 Lacs+ Kalpana Gangwar RLNP 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 54,33,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar BKrD 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Noni Ram IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,38,130 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghvendra Kumar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 21,24,550 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Ramesh Chandra JKP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 42,57,888 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 5,04,119 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sia Ram IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chandra Sharma NCP 1 Others 60 Rs 60,46,838 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Kumar Gangwar JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 45,40,665 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zahid Husain SP 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 23,89,960 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 6,56,703 ~ 6 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

