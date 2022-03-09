Meerapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Meerapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Meerapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Avtar Singh Bhadana. The Meerapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Meerapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

meerapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amit Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 23,01,640 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandan Chauhan RLD 2 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 6,35,36,901 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,24,321 ~ 26 Lacs+ Hem Lata IND 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 30,75,95,713 ~ 30 Crore+ / Rs 22,06,720 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jamil Ahmad INC 2 Literate 60 Rs 97,91,842 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Km. Priti Rashtra Nirman Party 0 Post Graduate 25 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Madan Pal IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 18,21,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Salim BSP 0 Literate 29 Rs 78,67,941 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prashant Chaudhary BJP 1 Post Graduate 57 Rs 32,11,40,435 ~ 32 Crore+ / Rs 22,06,720 ~ 22 Lacs+ Pravez Alam Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shah Alam IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 55,22,111 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 39,15,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Meerapur candidate of from Avtar Singh Bhadana Uttar Pradesh. Meerapur Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Meerapur candidate of from Jamil Uttar Pradesh. Meerapur Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

