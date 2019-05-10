Medinipur, West Bengal: Facing ‘popular’ BJP state chief, TMC banks on new face

It’s 9 pm on a Wednesday and a small group of people have assembled opposite Kharagpur College, where West Bengal BJP president and the party’s candidate for the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, Dilip Ghosh, is scheduled to inaugurate a dhaba. Ghosh turns up despite rumours that he may not after a hectic day of campaigning. “Dilipda is so humble and grounded. He talks simple and straight to the point,” gushes the owner of the dhaba.

This election, the Trinamool Congress has dropped Sandhya Roy, its sitting MP from Medinipur, and instead fielded its Rajya Sabha MP Manas Bhunia. BJP sources point to this change to say that the Trinamool is nervous about Ghosh’s “popularity”.

In the 2014 polls, Sandhya Roy, a popular Bengali film actor, had won the seat, till then a CPI bastion, for the Trinamool.

Ghosh, who hails from Gopiballabpur village in West Medinipur, won the 2016 state polls from Kharagpur, one of the seven Assembly segments under the Medinipur seat.

Bhunia, a six-time Congress MLA who defected to the Trinamool only in 2016, said, “The state BJP president will not be able to win. People have witnessed all-round development under the Mamata Banerjee government and they have now aligned with the Trinamool.”

The BJP, however, dismissed Bhunia’s candidature, saying he is “not a factor”. “The Trinamool has realised that they are losing this seat. So much so that Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee spent four days in Kharagpur to monitor the movement of Cyclone Fani. The real reason is that she knows her party is fast losing ground here,” Ghosh told The Indian Express while eating at the dhaba.

“Of the seven Assembly segments, we are far ahead (of the TMC) in three — Kharagpur Sadar, Kharagpur and Keshiary. The Trinamool, on the other hand, is strong in three other Assembly segments — Egra, Dantan and Narayangarh. The only remaining seat, Medinipur, holds the key to victory. A result in our favour in Medinipur will seal the seat for us,” said a local BJP leader requesting anonymity

Though the Congress and CPI have also fielded their candidates, the fight is expected to be between the BJP and TMC.

So far, the election campaigning in Medinipur has been far from peaceful. The BJP has accused the Trinamool of vandalising over a dozen two-wheelers belonging to its workers and attacking Ghosh’s vehicle on the night of May 7, a charge that the Trinamool has denied.