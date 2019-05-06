Media chasing Pragya Thakur should also talk about corruption against Congress and its allies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that the media chasing cases against Pragya Thakur should also ask questions to leaders who indulged in

corruption in the past. “I tell the media to bring the issue of corruption done in the past before the people of the country and it must tell the Congress is hanging around the corrupt politicians (Lalu Yadav and Madhu Koda),” Modi said.

Advertising

He said media is chasing every small and big BJP leaders and asking questions about cases related to Pragya Thakur.

Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blast case. She is pitted against Congress candidate Digvijay Singh on Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Taking on the Congress, Modi said that its manifesto, which is a “dhakosla patra (sham paper)” wants to scrap laws which protects the security forces and also promises to do away with the sedition law.

Modi said his government at the Centre and the Raghubar Das government in Jharkhand have worked to eradicate naxalism and tightened the screw against terrorism.

But, the Congress manifesto shows that the grand old party is bent upon encouraging these elements.

Advertising

The BJP governments are committed for welfare of all sections of the society, including empowerment of the women, he said. The prime minister assured the tribals that his government would protect their jal, jungle and jameen (water, forest and land) and clarified them that no one can snatch their land till he is there.

“Our commitment is about tribal welfare,” he told an election rally here in support of BJP candidates Laxman Gilua and B B Mahato from Singhbhum (ST) and Jamshedpur respectively.