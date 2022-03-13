Media casteist, stay away from them: Mayawati to spokespersons

A day after she said the decision by Muslims to throw their lot behind the Samajwadi Party (SP) resulted in Dalits, upper-caste Hindus and OBCs backing the BJP to keep out the SP’s “jungle raj”, BSP president Mayawati on Saturday alleged that the media worked “on the directions of their bosses and harmed the Ambedkarite BSP movement”.

In a tweet, she wrote, “During the general elections for the UP Vidhan Sabha, the media worked following directions of their bosses, and their attitude was casteist and malicious. The media harmed the Ambedkarite BSP movement, and the way it acted is not hidden from anyone. Under these circumstances, party spokespersons will be given new responsibilities.”

The recently concluded polls saw the worst performance by the BSP in three decades with the party being reduced to a seat and a mere 12.8% of the vote share.

In another tweet, she directed party spokespersons Sudhindra Bhadoria, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Dr M H Khan, Faizan Khan and Seema Kushwaha not to attend debates on TV and other programmes. A BSP spokesperson said Mayawati has asked them to stay away from the media until further directions are issued by her.