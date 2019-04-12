‘Media advisor to CM violated model code’: SAD demands action from EC

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday registered a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) demanding strict action against Raveen Thukral for “violating the model of code of conduct by posting official Congress party press releases on social media besides other misdemeanors” in his capacity as “media advisor” to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

A complaint in this regard was submitted to the Election Commission by Charanjit Singh Brar, political secretary to the SAD president. The complaint said, “Since Raveen Thukral was a government servant he could not disseminate political news and press releases on his Facebook page as was being done by him.”

Thukral, when contacted, said he had resigned from the post of media advisor to the CM on April 7 after returning from a 15-day leave. “My resignation was accepted. I am now campaigning in my personal capacity,” he added.

In the complaint, Brar said, “The media advisor was also indulging in political activities and even monitoring and supervising the distribution of press releases of the Congress party…action, including relieving him of his post, should be taken…”