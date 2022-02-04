Meanwhile, a boost: Ex-AAP MP Gandhi to campaign for him

Former AAP MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi Thursday announced that he would campaign for PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his Amritsar East constituency where he is locked in a high-voltage contest against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Dr Gandhi is considered a leader of repute in the state and his backing for Sidhu comes at a time when support for CM Charanjit Singh Channi is growing in Congress’s race to be party’s CM face.

Dr Gandhi, who did not contest from Patiala against former CM Amarinder Singh despite the Congress approaching him to fight as an Independent with party’s support, announced on his Facebook page Thursday that “mafia in all political parties was trying to eliminate Sidhu, but he will support him”.

Interestingly, while Sidhu’s 34-year-old road rage case came up for hearing in Supreme Court Thursday, no Congress leader spoke in his support in Punjab.

Recently, party leaders had supported CM Charanjit Singh Channi when ED had raided his relative. None of his party colleagues have demanded that he should be announced the CM candidate, while support for Channi has been growing. His coming behind Sidhu could help him.

Sidhu’s supporters organised yajanas in Amritsar East and Ludhiana seeking blessings for his protection.

Varun Mehta, a Congress leader from Ludhiana, who organised a yajana in Ludhiana said that all anti-Sidhu forces had got together against him.

“We are seeking blessings that he is protected when everybody is ganging up against him,” said Mehta.

Sidhu had left for Vaishno Devi shrine on Wednesday missing at least 10 political functions in his constituency. The Congress was watching him curiously on whether he would return soon or not. He, however, returned on Thursday evening, his media advisor Surinder Dalla said.