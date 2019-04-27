MBT Mission chief complain to EC, wants Akali Dal derecognised for playing panth card

The Chairman of Malta Boat Tragedy (MBT) Mission and national vice president of Socialist Party (India), Balwant Singh Khera, Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) urging it to de-recognise the Shiromani Akali Dal as a state party under para 16 A of the Elections Symbols (Reservations and allotment) order, 1968 on the grounds that of violation of model code of conduct (MCC).

Advertising

Khera, citing a news published in an English Daily, said in his complaint that SAD president Sukhbir Badal violated the model code by asking people not to vote for the Congress as it had always “acted against the Panth”.

He also attached clips from another English daily, which state that Sukhbir in a rally at Bathinda had claimed that SAD was a representative of the ‘Panth’ and in another public rally that it “would abide by the diktat of Akal takht” on seeking support from Dera Swacha Sauda followers in the Lok Sabha elections.

Explaining the meaning of Panth and Akal Takht, Khera said that Panth stands for ‘Sikh religion’ and Akal Takht is the chief centre of the religious authority of Sikhism.

Advertising

He said Sukhbir has violated the model code, which categorically mandates that there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. He added that the model code also lays down that all parties and candidates shall avoid all activities that are “corrupt practices” under the election laws and drew attention to Section 123 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 that defines corrupt practices which includes such appeals by candidates.

He further added that it was well within the preview of the ECI to withdraw the recognition of such party since para 16 A provided that “if national/state political party fails or refuses to observe the provisions of the MCC, the ECI can either suspend, subject to such terms as the commission may deem appropriate, or withdraw the recognition of such national/state party.”

Earlier also he had complaint to the ECI about SAD having dual constitution.