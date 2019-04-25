Small demands, big question: Odisha’s tribal belt looks for answers

At Kanthikana, a tribal village on the fringes of Simlipal forest in Odisha, ask any woman who she would vote for and she would reply, “Tell us who do you want us to vote for and we will.”

About 5 km away, at Kumdabadi village, Dhananjay Dehuri, who claims to be 100 years old, too declines to spell out his choice, if any. His neighbour, octogenarian Jagabandu Dohari echoes the same.

The villagers of Kumdabadi belong to Khadia tribe and collect wood, fruits, berries, herbs, honey and other items from the nearby forest to sell in the local market. More than a decade ago, they were rehabilitated by the government in this village. However, Kanthikana, home to Santhal and Ho families, is an old tribal village of Mayurbhanj. Both these villages are in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency that goes to polls on April 29.

The BJD has fielded Debasis Marandi, a doctor-turned-politican and the BJP’s candidate is Bishweshar Tudu. Shibu Soren’s daughter Anjani Soren, contesting on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha ticket, is another prominent candidate.

While posters put up across the village point to the electoral battle, the villagers are not sure about the polling date or their polling booths. “We don’t have any information yet. Maybe like the previous time, it will take place at the school in Ektaali village,” says Jeema Honnaga of Kanthikana.

Women voters outnumbered men in this constituency during the last general elections.

At Kanthikana, several women sit huddled inside a community hall at the heart of the village.

Almost all of them want better connectivity and road to the nearby town, Jashipur. Sukhmati Tudu says, “We want a weekly haat (market) closer to our village. Now, we have to walk a couple of kilometres to get a shared auto ride to take us to Jashipur.” The second significant demand is to have one more tubewell in the village. The village of nearly 80 families is currently dependent on one tubewell.

Since the season of plucking mahul flowers has just got over, most villagers are still drying it and selling it to local traders. Soon they would get busy with paddy cultivation, their main source of livelihood. “We want high-yielding rice seeds. We also want power weeder and tiller,” says Nitima Honnaga.

“We have nothing against anyone. We will vote for the one who will solve our problems,” she adds.

However, Ginga Marandi, 72, has made her decision. “I will vote for Naveen Babu,” she says. When asked about her reasons, she says, “He gave us blankets and umbrella. He has also increased old-age pension to Rs 500.”