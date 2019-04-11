EC issues showcause notice to Mayawati, Adityanath over controversial remarks

The Elections Commission on Saturday issued a showcause notice to BSP supremo Mayawati for her appeal to Muslim voters and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “Ali-Bajrang Bali” remark.

Earlier this week, calling their gathbandhan an “alliance for change”, in their first joint rally, Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav Sunday described the BJP and the Congress as two sides of the same coin — and cautioned voters, “particularly Muslims”, against splitting their votes in the eight western UP seats that go to polls in the first phase.

Copy of showcause notice issued to Yogi Adityanath @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/C3Dmu1e6Ow — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) April 11, 2019

During the rally, the BSP supremo had accused the Congress of dividing the votes and had cautioned the crowd to be wary of any such attempt.

“In western UP, where people of all communities live…in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population…I want to tell the Muslim community…don’t divide your votes…give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance,” she had said.

Days later, referring to Mayawati’s speech, UP CM Adityanath had said that if Congress, SP, BSP had their trust in ‘Ali’, then BJP had faith in ‘Bajrang Bali’.

Adityanath, who was addressing a rally in Meerut, said that the Congress, BSP and SP were wooing the minority community as they knew supporters of Bajrang Bali won’t spare them in the elections.

“Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko ‘Ali’ par vishwaas hai toh humein bhi ‘Bajrangbali’ par vishwaas hai. Congress, BSP, SP knows the supporters of Bajrangbali won’t spare them in the elections. That’s why they are shouting ‘Ali, Ali’,” he had said.