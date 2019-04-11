Mayawati to address rally in Punjab’s Nawanshahr on May 12

BSP chief Mayawati will address a ‘maha rally’ in Nawanshahr on May 12, a week before the Punjab votes in the Lok Sabha polls on May 19. Nawanshahr falls in Doaba region where Dalits accounts for around 37 per cent of the total electorate. Doaba includes four districts — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Nawanshahr.

Mayawati is known to hold a rally in the region before every major election. While her rallies in Punjab see a huge rush, records shows that BSP’s vote share has been falling over the last few elections.

This time BSP is not contesting alone but with four other parties under the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), which is an alliance of six parties including BSP, Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP), Lok Insaaf Party and AAP’s rebel MP Dahramvir Gandhi’s Punjab Manch, Communist Party o India (CPI) and Revolutionary Marxist Party of Indian (RMPI) group. Under PDA, the BSP has got three tickets — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib.

BSP’s Chandiagrh and Punjab affairs incharge Randhir Singh Beniwal said: “Punjab needs a strong third front and PDA is all ready to give that this time.”

Political experts say that Punjab’s substantial Dalit population can turn the political tables for any party, but they have not really backed the BSP in the past despite the party working here for over past over three decades.

“Dalits can play an important role to make any party win from Doaba region,” said a BSP candidate from Doaba. “Behan Mayawati comes here during every election for addressing big rallies but since 2002 it could not win a single seat and even its vote share has decreased from 4.7 per cent in 2012 Assembly elections to 1.4 per cent in 2017 Assembly polls, which is its lowest ever,” said a senior BSP leader.