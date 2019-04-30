Toggle Menu
Mayawati threatens to ‘reconsider’ support to Congress govt in Madhya Pradeshhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/mayawati-threatens-to-reconsider-support-to-congress-govt-in-madhya-pradesh-5702810/

Mayawati threatens to ‘reconsider’ support to Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh

BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna's sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

mayawati, mayawati congress, bsp congress alliance, Congress madhya pradesh, lokendra singh rajput, madhya pradesh government, election news, elections 2019
Mayawati accused the Congress of intimidating the BSP candidate from Guna in MP to withdraw from the fray. (PTI Photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday threatened to “reconsider” continuing support to the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh after her party candidate from Guna Lok Sabha seat joined the Congress.

BSP candidate from Guna, Lokendra Singh Rajput, joined the Congress on Monday evening and extended his support to Guna’s sitting MP and Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Reacting to it, Mayawati on her official Twitter handle said, “The Congress is not behind of BJP in misusing the government machinery. The Congress has intimidated the BSP candidate from Guna in MP to withdraw from the fray.”

Follow more election news here

“But, the BSP would reply by contesting the elections on its own symbol and also reconsider continuation of support to the Congress government,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Advertising

In the last year’s state Assembly polls, the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 230-member House with 114 seats, two short of the simple majority mark.

It formed the government with the support of two legislators of the BSP, one MLA of the Samajwadi Party and four Independents.

The BJP won 109 seats in the state polls.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 'He is a shameless PM': Mamata's retort to Modi over his 'TMC MLAs will join BJP' remark
2 A village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur declares: No bridge, no vote
3 Arvind Kejriwal endorses sacked BSF jawan pitted against PM Modi in Varanasi