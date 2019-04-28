CBI case in sugar mills disinvestment: Had no role, Centre misusing CBI to spread misconception for poll gains, says Mayawati

A day after the CBI filed an FIR on alleged irregularities in sugar mill disinvestment in Uttar Pradesh during her tenure as the chief minister, BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday said that she as the then chief minister, she had “no role in the sale of sugar mills”, and accused the BJP of misusing Central agencies for electoral gains.

Advertising

Addressing the media at the BSP office in Lucknow, she said the case is being given a political colour by using a CBI probe. “When the matter is so old, now during the elections, for a CBI probe to be issued…. This is a clear example of misuse of CBI,” she said. She said: “From my side, there were no order or a decision. But the decision was taken by the Cabinet. Now the issue is being blown out of proportion…”

The CBI had on Friday registered an FIR and initiated six preliminary enquiries in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption in disinvestment of 21 sugar mills in UP during Mayawati’s tenure as CM. The case had been recommended for a CBI probe by the Yogi Adityanath government in April 2018. It was given a go-ahead by the Centre on Friday.

Mayawati said: “A probe was conducted in sale of sugar mills by the state’s department concerned. If there was any issue with the process, then there can be a probe…(But) a misconception is being spread now, during elections, that I had a role in the sale of sugar mills. This is completely wrong…. In the audit, there was no comment on the role of CM. This makes it clear that this action being taken at the moment is a conspiracy to influence the elections.”

Mayawati also slammed the BJP government for “failing on all fronts in the last five years” and for allegedly using “all kinds tactics to influence the polls”.