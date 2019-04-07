UP electoral officer seeks report on Mayawati’s speech at Deoband rally

Mayawati’s appeal to Muslim voters in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and Bareilly districts has caught the attention of the state election commission, which has now sought a report from the Saharanpur district administration on the BSP chief’s speech during a joint SP-BSP-RLD rally in Deoband.

Advertising

During the rally, the BSP supremo had accused the Congress of dividing the votes and had cautioned the crowd to be cautious of any such attempt.

“In western UP, where people of all communities live…in Saharanpur, Bareilly, where there is a huge Muslim population…I want to tell the Muslim community…don’t divide your votes…give it to the BSP, SP and RLD alliance,” she said.

Follow more election news here.

Chief Electoral Officer L Venkateshwarlu later said he had received several complaints and therefore had sought a report from the Saharanpur district administration.

State BJP vice president JPS Rathore also wrote to the polling officer, alleging that appealing to Muslims not to vote for a particular party amounted to fanning religious passion and was also a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

“The EC should take its cognisance as it is a violation of Model Code of Conduct,” PTI quoted Rathore, the BJP’s poll incharge in Uttar Pradesh, as saying.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had come under the radar of the Election Commission and was served a show cause notice for calling the Indian Army “Modiji ki Sena”.

While referring to developments after the Pulwama attack, Adityanath had said during a rally that while the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists, PM Narendra Modi’s Army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists.

“Congress ke log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilate thhay, aur Modiji ki Sena atankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. Yahi antar hai. Congress ke log Azhar Masood jaise atankwadiyon ke saath ‘ji’ laga karke atankwad ko protsahit karti hai. Aur Modiji ke netritva mein, aaj aatankwad ko, unke thikano ko nasht aur dhwast karke aatankwad ki hi nahi, Pakistan ki kamar todne ka kaam Bharatiya Janata Party ki sarkar kar rahi hai (Members of the Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists while Modiji’s army gives bullets and bombs to terrorists. This is the difference. People of Congress encouraged terrorism by using ‘ji’ to address terrorists such as Azhar Masood. Under Modiji’s leadership, the BJP government is not only destroying the locations of terrorists but also breaking Pakistan’s back),” Adityanath had said at the rally on March 31.

The poll watchdog advised the Chief Minister to be more careful in his utterances in future.