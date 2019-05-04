Mayawati slams Maneka Gandhi on Muslim remark: Not right in democracy

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday targeted BJP’s Maneka Gandhi, over her comments telling Muslims that if they don’t vote for her, she won’t help them when she is elected.

Speaking at a rally in Sultanpur, Mayawati said, “The BJP candidate has openly told our Mulsim brothers…that if you vote for her, she will work for you and if they don’t, she won’t work for them. These are her words. She says the same thing to upper castes and backwards that if they vote for her, she will work for them or else, she won’t… This is not right in a democracy. When a person is elected, they represent all people from the constituency,” Mayawati said.

Maneka had at a rally in April said, “I am winning the election. With the help and love of people. But if I win without help from Muslims, the feelings are soured. Then when Muslims come seeking jobs, I will think let it be, what difference does it make? After all, jobs are a kind of trade. We are not like Mahatma Gandhi – that we will keep ongiving, and then keep getting beaten in delections.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday told his supporters at a rally in Faizabad not to get confused and vote only for the SP’s symbol.

Addressing a crowd in Faizabad, Akhilesh said, “Congress ke neta acche lage… Unhone kaha ki humne BJP ko harane ke liye kamzor pratyashi ladayen hain… Isliye koi, gumrah toh nahi ho raha. Cycle sabko pata hai ki nahi pata hai? (I liked a Congress leader… He is saying they have fielded weak candidates in order to defeat the BJP. I hope no one is getting confused. You all know the cycle).”

Akhilesh asked the people to vote for SP candidate Anand Sen, who is up against BJP’s sitting MP Lallu Singh and Congress’ former MP from Faizabad Nirmal Khatri.