Mayawati rules out contesting Lok Sabha polls, says important to win every seat in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati Wednesday confirmed that she would not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as it was more important for the party and its allies to win all seats and stop the “arrogant, uncontrolled” rule of the BJP. The BSP is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh.

“I do not want to see the alliance lose at any cost. More than my personal victory it is more important to win each and every seat in Uttar Pradesh,” Mayawati said while expressing confidence that she could get elected to the House any time.

Mayawati added that her resignation from the Rajya Sabha in 2017 was also to “give momentum to the party”.

Mayawati was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 after winning the Bijnor seat. Almost a decade later, in 1998, she was elected for a second term from Akbarpur. In 1999, she was re-elected for a third term, and then again in 2004.

She has also served as chief minister of UP for two terms. She has been elected to the Rajya Sabha twice as well — she resigned on July 18, 2017, saying she was not being given time in the House to “present my view on the current issues”.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, goes to polls in five phases beginning April 18. Results for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.