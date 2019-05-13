Toggle Menu
‘They might also abandon them’: Mayawati says BJP women leaders fear their husbands meeting Modi

"I have come to know that in BJP, married women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives," Mayawati said.

Hopeful that gathbandhan votes will go to Congress in Amethi, Rae Bareli, says BSP's Mayawati
Mayawati at a rally in Mohanlalganj. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

BSP supremo Mayawati Monday alleged that women workers of BJP were scared of their husbands meeting Narendra Modi fearing they might also “abandon their wives like the PM”.

The BSP chief also urged women voters not to cast their franchise in favour of the PM in honour of Modi’s wife, whom he has deserted.

“Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji,” Mayawati said.

A day after Modi accused Mayawati of shedding “crocodile tears” over Alwar gangrape incident, the BSP supremo slammed the prime minister for using this “heinous” crime for political motives.

“He (Modi) is trying to play dirty politics over it so that in the elections his party can be benefited. It is extremely shameful. How can he respect others’ sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?” Mayawati said.

At an election rally in Kushinagar on Sunday, Modi dared Mayawati to withdraw support from the Congress government in Rajasthan if she really cared for Dalit women and girls.

Reacting to Modi’s remark, Mayawati said her party was saddened and concerned over the Alwar incident and could also think of withdrawing support to the Congress-led government for not taking prompt action and ” there should not be any doubt in the minds of anyone over this”.

