Mayawati: Modi govt going to lose elections, even RSS has stopped supporting BJP

A day after launching a bitter personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP chief Mayawati Tuesday claimed that the RSS stopped supporting his government and this has made him nervous.

Advertising

“PM Modi’s government is losing this election, it appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous,” ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

The BSP chief also targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his temple visits while serving a campaign ban imposed by the Election Commission.

“Roadshows and offering prayers has become a fashion during elections, where a lot of money is spent. Election Commission should add this expense to the candidate’s total expenditure limit.”

Advertising

“During a ban on a candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), if they go to a public place or offer prayers at a temple and it is shown in media, it should be stopped. Election Commission should take action on it,” Mayawati added.

On Monday, Mayawati had said that “married women in the BJP” are scared of their husbands meeting him because of the fear that “Modi might make them leave their wives like he did with his wife”. The BJP hit back with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding an apology from the BSP chief and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley posting on Twitter that Mayawati was “unfit for public life”.

The BJP hit back with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding an apology from the BSP chief and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley posting on Twitter that Mayawati was “unfit for public life”.

Mayawati’s attack on the Prime Minister came a day after Modi questioned her response to the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar, and asked why her party had not withdrawn support to the Congress state government.