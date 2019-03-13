Mayawati makes it clear: No alliance with Congress in any state

PUTTING AN end to speculation that the Congress may find space in the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday declared that her party would not have any electoral tie-up with the Congress “in any state”.

Advertising

In a statement issued after a meeting with BSP leaders from different states in Lucknow, Mayawati said: “It is being made clear again that BSP will not contest current elections in any form of electoral alliance or understanding with the Congress in any state.” She said several parties wanted to enter into an alliance with the BSP, but the party would not take any step “which is not in the interest of BSP movement” just for “petty electoral gains”.

While there was talk of a BSP-Congress alliance in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year, the parties could not reach an understanding on seat-sharing. However, after the poll results, the BSP extended support to the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

For the Lok Sabha polls, the BSP has joined hands with the SP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance has, however, decided not to field candidates from the Congress strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BSP will contest 38, SP 37 and RLD three seats.

The Congress last week released a list of 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, including Sonia Gandhi and party president Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively.

Referring to the BSP’s pre-poll alliance with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, Mayawati said it was based on “mutual respect” and “honest intentions”. She said the alliance was “first and perfect”, and capable of defeating the BJP.

In Madhya Pradesh, the SP will contest three seats, while the BSP will field candidates from the remaining 26 seats. In Uttarakhand, the SP will contest one seat and the BSP will contest the remaining four seats.

The BSP has also tied up with different parties in Punjab and Haryana. A senior party leader said this was the first time that the BSP was fighting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with other parties.

In UP, Mayawati’s alliance with the SP in 1993 and Congress in 1996 was limited to the Assembly elections.

Advertising

Last year, BSP announced a tie-up with INLD in Haryana for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. But the party walked out of the alliance earlier this year, blaming the split within the Chautala family, and forged ties with the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), an outfit floated by rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini.